Genshin Impact 5.0 leaks: Natlan quests inspiration and more early rumors

As Genshin Impact's version 5.0 nears its release, new leaks about the upcoming Natlan region have started to surface online. Notable leakers UTeyvat and Hxg_diluc have recently shared a plethora of information discussing the Natlan quests, a new traversing method, and more. Furthermore, the leaks also provided some hints regarding the main event of version 4.8.

This article will discuss the latest Natlan leaks for Genshin Impact's 5.0 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.0 leaks describe upcoming region Natlan's content

Prominent leaker, UTeyvat, has recently revealed that starting from Genshin Impact's version 5.0, the developers may take a different approach to the quests in Natlan.

According to them, it would be similar to the Canticles of Harmony World Quest of version 4.6, where the Traveler can witness events from others' perspectives. Moreover, everything in this new region may be directly tied to the narrative, which could be a bid to make Natlan more immersive for players like Remuria.

The leaker also suggests that HoYoverse may be steering towards a more performing arts-centered approach with the upcoming region, which according to them, will be more sophisticated than anything we have seen until now. This also explains the recent revelations regarding higher system requirements starting from Genshin Impact's 5.0 update.

Apart from that, Hxg_diluc also shared some rumors about the Natlan region on their X account. They stated that the previously leaked playable character, Xbalanque, may use the teenage boy model in-game. Moreover, he may feature one of the following design elements:

Tan skin with red hair

Fair skin with red hair

Tan skin with white hair

It will be interesting to see what route HoYoverse takes with Xbalanque's design. It may be possible that they choose to go a different way entirely, as evident by the stark contrast between Sethos's leaked and final design.

Hxg_diluc revealed another peculiar bit of information suggesting that version 5.0 may introduce a new method of traveling. It is expected that players may be able to ride a dragon in Natlan.

While not much is known about this yet, the leaker suggests that players could learn about the dragon-riding mechanics beforehand in the 4.8 update with Durin.

Fans may recall Durin as the infamous dragon who fell in Dragonspine during the Cataclysm. Hxg_diluc has revealed he may appear in the 4.8 Hexenzirkel-themed event alongside Wanderer, Navia, Nilou, and Kirara.

