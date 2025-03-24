Genshin Impact 5.5 preload guide and download size for PC, Android, and iOS

The Genshin Impact 5.5 preload is now available on PC, Android, iOS, and other platforms. Players can access the feature to download all the necessary patch files ahead of the global update, which will release on March 26, 2025. HoYoverse has officially shared the details regarding the installation and its storage requirement.

This guide further discusses the Genshin Impact 5.5 preload process and file size for all platforms.

Genshin Impact 5.5 preload size for all platforms

HoYoverse has rolled out the preload feature for Genshin Impact 5.5 update on March 24, 2025. Listed below are the installation file sizes for PC, Android, and iOS:

PC : 6 GB

: 6 GB Android and iOS: 2 GB

Remember that the preload storage requirements may vary based on the number of voice-over expansion packages installed in your system. Additionally, the game will decompress the files upon final installation, so we recommend ensuring ample space on your device.

Genshin Impact 5.5 preload guide for all platforms

The Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream has unveiled new content for the upcoming patch. Preloading the files will ensure quick access to the update. Here are the steps for preloading the files for different platforms:

How to preload version 5.5 on PC

Preload is available on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the HoYoPlay Launcher.

Launcher. Choose Genshin Impact from the list of games.

from the list of games. Click on the Pre-Install button, which should appear beside the Start Game icon.

button, which should appear beside the Start Game icon. Hit the Download button on the pop-up window to confirm.

How to preload version 5.5 on Android and iOS

Boot up the game on your device.

Navigate to the login screen.

Find the Pre-Install Resource Packag e button and click on it.

e button and click on it. Hit Confirm on the pop-up window to preload the files.

You can also use this alternate method for pre-installation on Android and iOS:

Launch the game and log in.

Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen to open the menu.

Navigate through the Resources section.

section. Find and click on the Pre-Install Now button.

How to preload version 5.5 on PlayStation

The preload process on PlayStation is mostly automated. All you need to do is launch the application to initiate the installation. Ensure ample storage space to complete the process without a hiccup.

How to preload version 5.5 on Xbox

Open the main menu and head to the games and apps section.

Click on Manage and head to the Updates tab.

and head to the tab. Find the pre-download notification.

Select the game to complete the installation.

