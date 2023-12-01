Genshin Impact advances to Round Two of Players' Voice Award in TGA 2023: How to vote, result date, and more

The Genshin Impact community has shown unity as the game advances in the Players' Voice Award in The Game Award (TGA) 2023. HoYoverse's popular IP has continued to compete with many heavy titles in the industry, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and many more.

Note that this is still the second round, and the community will have to continue to unite their votes for their favorite game to win.

Those who wish to support HoYoverse can go to the official The Game Award (TGA) website to vote for Genshin Impact right now. In this article, we will guide players with all the necessary details.

Genshin Impact qualified for Round Two in Players' Voice Award in TGA 2023

Expand Tweet

The official X account for The Game Awards (TGA) has disclosed all the titles that will advance to the second round as they compete for the Players' Voice Awards in 2023. Genshin Impact has successfully landed a spot in Round Two as they go against the following games:

Alan Wake 2

Baldurs’ Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai Star Rail

Lies of P

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It is a celebratory moment for HoYoverse officials and fans as they find two of their popular gacha games taking spots in Players's Voice Awards and competing against other AAA titles.

How to vote for Genshin Impact in the Players' Voice Award?

Visit the official website to submit your votes (Image via HoYoverse)

The official announcement states that Round Two voting will close at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST on December 02, 2023. Those who want to vote in the second round can visit TGA's official website and sign in using the following:

X

Twitch

Facebook

Google

Once signed in, they can go to the Players' Voice page and submit their vote for Genshin Impact. Fans will have a total of five votes to spare but can only use one for each game listed on the official website.

Round 3 starts on December 04, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

After submitting your votes on the Players' Voice page, the official website reveals that Round Three will start on December 4, 2023 at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST. Hence, fans will have to wait until then to know whether their favorite game advances to the final round.

Speaking of voting and the final round, don't forget that Genshin Impact is also nominated for the Best Ongoing Award in The Games Awards (TGA) 2023. All of the results for the nominations will be out either during the TGA livestream or before that.

The official schedule states that TGA livestream will take place on December 07, 2023, at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.