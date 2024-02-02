Honkai Star Rail: If One Dreams At Midnight Light Cone stats, suitable characters, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update titled “If One Dreams At Midnight” will commence shortly, and its first phase will bring in a fresh batch of banners, including a Brilliant Fixation Light Cone Warp. It features the signature option for Black Swan, Reforged Reform, alongside three other 4-stars with boosted drop rates. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared an infographic revealing their official preview and stat details.

This article will take a closer look at all the Light Cones in the preview and further outline the characters suitable for the signature gear.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail: If One Dreams At Midnight Light Cone details

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update features Black Swan as a playable 5-star character. Hence, her signature Light Cone banner is also heading to If One Dreams At Midnight.

That said, the Reforged Reform is tailored to increase Black Swan’s combat potential to the limit. The passive boosts her Effect Hit Rate by 40% and applies a Prophet stack to a target for every Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed inflicted on them.

Every stack of the effect will increase Black Swan’s ATK by five percent and enable her DoT (Damage-over-Time) to ignore 7.2% of the opponent’s DEF. It also rolls with a whopping 582 ATK as a base stat at Level 80.

Here are the 4-star options featured with Reforged Reform in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Indelible Promise (Destruction Path): Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 28% and boosts their CRIT Rate by 15% for two turns after launching their Ultimate.

(Destruction Path): Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 28% and boosts their CRIT Rate by 15% for two turns after launching their Ultimate. Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (Nihility Path): The wielder has a 60% base chance to apply Ensnared by hitting an enemy. The status effect decreases the target’s DEF by 12% for a turn.

(Nihility Path): The wielder has a 60% base chance to apply Ensnared by hitting an enemy. The status effect decreases the target’s DEF by 12% for a turn. Dance! Dance! Dance! (Harmony Path): All allies’s actions advance forward by 16% after the wearer uses their Ultimate.

Among them, Indelible Promise is a new 4-star Light Cone that will be added to the Stellar Warp once version 2.0 ends.

Suitable characters for Reforged Reform in Honkai Star Rail

Suitable characters for Reforged Reform (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the suitable characters for the Reforged Reform Light Cone, apart from Black Swan:

Kafka

Sampo

Guinaifen

Guinaifen, in particular, can benefit from the Light Cone’s passive, as she requires both Effect Hit Rate and ATK to consistently deal with high DoT.

In contrast, Kafka does not necessarily need the Effect Hit Rate, but she can utilize the Prophet stack to her advantage to quickly dispatch enemies in the battle.