Honkai Star Rail Jade Gameplay leaks: Ultimate, abilities, idle animations, and more

Jade gameplay leaks have been released on popular internet forums, igniting a fire in the Honkai Star Rail community. Hoyoverse has maintained the business before-everything perspective for the upcoming playable IPC member while adding a spicy twist to her animations. Leaker Dimbreath finally unveiled a video from the ongoing Honkai Star Rail 2.3 beta that showcased Jade in action.

She has a loyal fanbase waiting for her ever since Hoyoverse revealed her during the 2.1 quest. Even if you were deciding to skip this Ten Stonehearts member, the recent Jade gameplay leaks might be able to save your precious Stellar Jades and use it to fund the IPC by pulling her.

If you are interested in how her animations will look in Honkai Star Rail, this article will cover the recent Jade gameplay leaks. We will also break it down for you and maybe try to indoctrinate you into saving your resources and Special Passes for her.

Note: This article is based on leaks from Dimbreath and r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks. Some parts may differ in the final product so take the information with a grain of salt.

Jade Gameplay leaks from the recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 beta

The recent Jade gameplay leaks entailed what the in-game animation for this beautiful and sophisticated IPC businesswoman will be like. From her skills to her ultimate, we will cover everything that you need to know about Jade in Honkai Star Rail.

Also read: Firefly kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail

Kicking things off with her idle animations, Jade takes a file, signs it, and drops it to the ground. In the second one, she fixes the bracelet on her wrist, because one has to look fashionable during a business deal.

Her overworld basic attack animation is her striking at the enemies with a whip, while activating her technique, she summons a circle with a symbol that resembles an infinity. If you look closely you can see a serpent, something that her official announcement artwork has.

In combat, her basic attack is her using her cane, which doubles down as her whip to strike enemies. Her skill animations showcase her to sign a contract and apply a buff to herself that will trigger her passive. You can learn more about what this does by checking out our article on Jade's kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Expand Tweet

The final part of the recent Jade gameplay leaks ties down her ultimate and follow-up attack. When you cast her ultimate, she steps on the enemies (Hoyoverse knows what the community wants), where a business deal appears that pulls the enemies down into the abyss before a serpent consumes them. This shows Jade's ruthless businesswoman side and how she will spare no effort to bring profit to the IPC.

Her follow-up attack also follows a similar vibe, as when it is triggered she will stretch her whip before striking at her foes and bringing out a serpent to consume them.

Jade's animations are certainly interesting, but all we can do now is wait as Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is set to release soon on May 8, 2024.