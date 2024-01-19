How to redeem Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream redemption codes

Genshin Impact will conduct the Special Program for its new version 4.4 update today at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on it's official Twitch channel. During the livestream, the officials will reveal a ton of stuff, such as the upcoming banners, events, and character showcases. Additionally, the hosts will drop three codes that Travelers can redeem to get free rewards, which include Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora.

The experienced players would already know how to redeem a code in Genshin Impact, but there may be some newbies who may struggle a bit. This article will provide a complete beginners guide to redeeming a code for free rewards.

Guide to redeem Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream codes

Livestream will drop three codes worth 300 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 4.4 is expected to be a huge update, and as mentioned earlier, the developers will announce all the upcoming content in the livestream. During the Special Program, the officials will share three redemption codes that can be exchanged for the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x300

Hero's Wit x5

Mora x50000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

It is important to note that the Genshin Impact livestream codes generally expire within a day. So, it is best to redeem them as soon as possible and claim the freebies. the 4.4 live stream codes are as follows:

Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream codes

MT88AYHCZ2UR

BBQ8AZHUH2CZ

There are only two methods of redeeming a code in the game, and here's a complete step-by-step guide.

1) Redeem code on the official website

Use the code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to redeem a code on Genshin Impact's official website. Follow these steps:

Head over to - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

Log in using your HoYoverse account information.

Select the server.

Enter the valid code and press Enter.

This is a very handy option when you don't want to open the game just to use a code. You can later collect the Primogems rewards from Genshin Impact's

in-game mail. Do note that the mails expire after 30 days, so do not forget to claim the freebies.

2) Redeem code via in-game settings

Redeeming a code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

For this method, you need to launch the game and follow the steps below:

Open the Settings in the Paimon Menu.

Go to Account and click on Redeem Now.

Enter the code and press Exchange.

Usually, you will be able to claim the rewards right away via in-game mail, but it can take up to 15 to 20 minutes to get the mail sometimes.