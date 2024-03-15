Monopoly Go: All St Paddys Party rewards, milestones, and more

St Paddys Party in Monopoly Go
Here are all the St Paddys Party event rewards and milestones (Image via Scopely)

St Paddys Party is the latest Monopoly Go event that brings 42 milestones for tycoons to complete, each of which will earn them lucrative rewards. This three-day event kicked off on March 15, 2024, and will run until March 18, 2024. Tycoons must gather event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete the milestones.

It's important for the community to know what rewards they can earn to decide whether they want to participate in the event or save their dice rolls for the future. This article provides all the information you need about the new Monopoly Go event.

All St Paddys Party event rewards in Monopoly Go

Here are all the rewards for the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)
All the exclusive tokens for the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go are spread around the board. You must land on the tiles featuring these tokens to earn the rewards.

Here is the complete list of rewards for the new event in Monopoly Go.

Event milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

5

In-game cash rewards

2

10

15 free dices

3

10

Sticker pack

4

80

125 free dices

5

15

In-game cash rewards

6

20

Sticker Pack

7

25

In-game cash rewards

8

150

225 free dices

9

25

In-game cash rewards

10

20

15 minutes Rent Frenzy

11

35

Sticker Pack

12

40

In-game cash rewards

13

450

St Paddys Party event tokens

14

45

Sticker Pack

15

50

150 free dices

16

55

In-game cash rewards

17

650

700 free dices

18

60

In-game cash rewards

19

80

200 free dices

20

100

Sticker Pack

21

1.2K

1K free dices

22

100

10 minutes High Roller

23

120

In-game cash rewards

24

150

Sticker Pack

25

1.5K

1350 free dices

26

150

Sticker Pack

27

200

In-game cash rewards

28

250

5 minutes Cash Boost

29

400

Sticker Pack

30

2.2K

2K free dices

31

400

In-game cash rewards

32

500

300 free dices

33

600

Sticker Pack

34

4.5K

3.7K free dices

35

1K

Sticker Pack

36

800

500 free dices

37

800

15 minutes High Roller

38

3.5K

In-game cash rewards

39

1K

800 free dices

40

1.2K

Sticker Pack

41

1.1K

In-game cash rewards

42

6.5K

6.5 free dices and Sticker Pack

This new event offers over 17K free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, sticker packs, and a lot more as rewards. However, you need to strategize your game plan to collect all of them.

How to win more in the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go?

The event-exclusive tokens for this event are spread around the tiles of your board (Image via Scopely)
The event-exclusive tokens for this event are spread around the tiles of your board (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go event requires tycoons to collect event-exclusive tokens spread on different board tiles. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points each time.

Eight tokens will be present on your Monopoly Go board at all times. All four lanes have two tokens on two different tiles. You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

For example, an x10 multiplier will get you 20 tokens every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. However, note that using an x10 or higher multiplier will deduct 10 or a similar number of dice rolls from your savings. Therefore, you need to learn the best uses of roll multipliers before using them.

The dice rolls will be another crucial factor for you to complete the new event in Monopoly Go. Follow our guide to earn more free dice rolls.

