Monopoly Go: All St Paddys Party rewards, milestones, and more

St Paddys Party is the latest Monopoly Go event that brings 42 milestones for tycoons to complete, each of which will earn them lucrative rewards. This three-day event kicked off on March 15, 2024, and will run until March 18, 2024. Tycoons must gather event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete the milestones.

It's important for the community to know what rewards they can earn to decide whether they want to participate in the event or save their dice rolls for the future. This article provides all the information you need about the new Monopoly Go event.

All St Paddys Party event rewards in Monopoly Go

Here are all the rewards for the latest Monopoly Go event (Image via Scopely)

All the exclusive tokens for the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go are spread around the board. You must land on the tiles featuring these tokens to earn the rewards.

Here is the complete list of rewards for the new event in Monopoly Go.

Event milestones Points required Rewards 1 5 In-game cash rewards 2 10 15 free dices 3 10 Sticker pack 4 80 125 free dices 5 15 In-game cash rewards 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 In-game cash rewards 8 150 225 free dices 9 25 In-game cash rewards 10 20 15 minutes Rent Frenzy 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 In-game cash rewards 13 450 St Paddys Party event tokens 14 45 Sticker Pack 15 50 150 free dices 16 55 In-game cash rewards 17 650 700 free dices 18 60 In-game cash rewards 19 80 200 free dices 20 100 Sticker Pack 21 1.2K 1K free dices 22 100 10 minutes High Roller 23 120 In-game cash rewards 24 150 Sticker Pack 25 1.5K 1350 free dices 26 150 Sticker Pack 27 200 In-game cash rewards 28 250 5 minutes Cash Boost 29 400 Sticker Pack 30 2.2K 2K free dices 31 400 In-game cash rewards 32 500 300 free dices 33 600 Sticker Pack 34 4.5K 3.7K free dices 35 1K Sticker Pack 36 800 500 free dices 37 800 15 minutes High Roller 38 3.5K In-game cash rewards 39 1K 800 free dices 40 1.2K Sticker Pack 41 1.1K In-game cash rewards 42 6.5K 6.5 free dices and Sticker Pack

This new event offers over 17K free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, sticker packs, and a lot more as rewards. However, you need to strategize your game plan to collect all of them.

How to win more in the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go?

The event-exclusive tokens for this event are spread around the tiles of your board (Image via Scopely)

The latest Monopoly Go event requires tycoons to collect event-exclusive tokens spread on different board tiles. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points each time.

Eight tokens will be present on your Monopoly Go board at all times. All four lanes have two tokens on two different tiles. You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

For example, an x10 multiplier will get you 20 tokens every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. However, note that using an x10 or higher multiplier will deduct 10 or a similar number of dice rolls from your savings. Therefore, you need to learn the best uses of roll multipliers before using them.

The dice rolls will be another crucial factor for you to complete the new event in Monopoly Go. Follow our guide to earn more free dice rolls.

