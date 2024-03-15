Monopoly Go: All St Paddys Party rewards, milestones, and more

St Paddys Party is the latest Monopoly Go event that brings 42 milestones for tycoons to complete, each of which will earn them lucrative rewards. This three-day event kicked off on March 15, 2024, and will run until March 18, 2024. Tycoons must gather event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete the milestones.
It's important for the community to know what rewards they can earn to decide whether they want to participate in the event or save their dice rolls for the future. This article provides all the information you need about the new Monopoly Go event.
All St Paddys Party event rewards in Monopoly Go
All the exclusive tokens for the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go are spread around the board. You must land on the tiles featuring these tokens to earn the rewards.
Here is the complete list of rewards for the new event in Monopoly Go.
This new event offers over 17K free dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, sticker packs, and a lot more as rewards. However, you need to strategize your game plan to collect all of them.
How to win more in the St Paddys Party event in Monopoly Go?
The latest Monopoly Go event requires tycoons to collect event-exclusive tokens spread on different board tiles. Landing on these tiles will earn you two points each time.
Eight tokens will be present on your Monopoly Go board at all times. All four lanes have two tokens on two different tiles. You can use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.
For example, an x10 multiplier will get you 20 tokens every time you land on a tile featuring these tokens. However, note that using an x10 or higher multiplier will deduct 10 or a similar number of dice rolls from your savings. Therefore, you need to learn the best uses of roll multipliers before using them.
The dice rolls will be another crucial factor for you to complete the new event in Monopoly Go. Follow our guide to earn more free dice rolls.
