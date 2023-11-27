Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely's Monopoly Go is one of the fastest-growing games in the mobile market. To continue its meteoritic growth, Scopely introduces in-game tournaments and events at periodic intervals. The Nessie's Quest tournament has already begun, kicking off at 15:00 ET on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 46 hours until 13:00 ET on November 28. Players can participate in the tournament and receive stunning milestones and individual rewards.
This article acts as a guide providing the list of rewards based on milestones and players' leaderboard ranking. It also helps Monopoly Go players learn about the points system.
Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest tournament offers spectacular rewards upon reaching milestones
Similar to the previous events in Monopoly Go, the Nessie's Quest tournament offers a wide range of enticing rewards when a player reaches a particular milestone.
Here's a look at the different rewards up for grabs at different milestone levels:
As mentioned above, the milestone rewards available at the upcoming Nessie's Quest tournament will massively enhance the gaming experience of Monopoly Go users across the world.
Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest leaderboard rewards and Scoring system
Besides the individual milestones, Nessie's Quest offers stunning rewards for the top performers on the leaderboard. Here's a look at the various rewards up for grabs in the tournament:
- 1st Place - 2,500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack
- 2nd Place - 1,200 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack
- 3rd Place - 800 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack
- 4th Place - 600 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack
- 5th Place - 500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack
- 6th Place - 450 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack
- 7th Place - 400 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack
- 8th Place - 350 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack
- 9th Place - 300 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 3-Star Golden Pink Sticker Pack
- 10th Place - 250 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 2-Star Golden Orange Sticker Pack
- 11th Place - 200 Free Rolls and Cash
- 12th Place - 150 Free Rolls and Cash
- 13th Place - 100 Free Rolls and Cash
- 14th to 15th Place - 75 Free Rolls and Cash
- 16th to 20th Place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash
- 21st to 50th Place - Cash
Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on a Railroad tile and opting for either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Maximum points can be collected in the following ways:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist x2
- Small Heist - 8 Points
- Large Heist - 12 Points
- Bankrupt - 16 Points
Finding the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will be the best outcome.
However, players must remember that they are only facing 49 other players in the tournament, and the eventual leaderboard will be based on their position against those players.