Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely's Monopoly Go is one of the fastest-growing games in the mobile market. To continue its meteoritic growth, Scopely introduces in-game tournaments and events at periodic intervals. The Nessie's Quest tournament has already begun, kicking off at 15:00 ET on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 46 hours until 13:00 ET on November 28. Players can participate in the tournament and receive stunning milestones and individual rewards.

This article acts as a guide providing the list of rewards based on milestones and players' leaderboard ranking. It also helps Monopoly Go players learn about the points system.

Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest tournament offers spectacular rewards upon reaching milestones

Expand Tweet

Similar to the previous events in Monopoly Go, the Nessie's Quest tournament offers a wide range of enticing rewards when a player reaches a particular milestone.

Here's a look at the different rewards up for grabs at different milestone levels:

Event Milestone Rewards Points Nessie's Quest Rewards 1 70 40 Dice 2 50 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 100 In-Game Money 4 175 In-Game Money 5 225 5 Minutes High Roller 6 300 130 Dice 7 250 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 8 475 In-Game Money 9 550 In-Game Money 10 625 275 Dice 11 650 In-Game Money 12 700 20 Minutes Mega Heist 13 800 In-Game Money 14 750 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 15 850 350 Dice 16 900 In-Game Money 17 1000 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 18 1,200 In-Game Money 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 25 Minutes Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 22 2,000 In-Game Money 23 2,300 In-Game Money 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack 26 3,500 In-Game Money 27 4,000 In-Game Money 28 4,500 20 Minutes Cash Grab 29 5000 In-Game Money 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

As mentioned above, the milestone rewards available at the upcoming Nessie's Quest tournament will massively enhance the gaming experience of Monopoly Go users across the world.

Monopoly Go Nessie's Quest leaderboard rewards and Scoring system

Besides the individual milestones, Nessie's Quest offers stunning rewards for the top performers on the leaderboard. Here's a look at the various rewards up for grabs in the tournament:

1st Place - 2,500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

- 2,500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack 2nd Place - 1,200 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

- 1,200 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack 3rd Place - 800 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

- 800 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack 4th Place - 600 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

- 600 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack 5th Place - 500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack

- 500 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 5-Star Golden Purple Sticker Pack 6th Place - 450 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

- 450 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack 7th Place - 400 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

- 400 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack 8th Place - 350 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack

- 350 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 4-Star Golden Blue Sticker Pack 9th Place - 300 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 3-Star Golden Pink Sticker Pack

- 300 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 3-Star Golden Pink Sticker Pack 10th Place - 250 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 2-Star Golden Orange Sticker Pack

- 250 Free Rolls, Mr. M Spartan Shield, Cash, and a 2-Star Golden Orange Sticker Pack 11th Place - 200 Free Rolls and Cash

- 200 Free Rolls and Cash 12th Place - 150 Free Rolls and Cash

- 150 Free Rolls and Cash 13th Place - 100 Free Rolls and Cash

- 100 Free Rolls and Cash 14th to 15th Place - 75 Free Rolls and Cash

- 75 Free Rolls and Cash 16th to 20th Place - 50 Free Rolls and Cash

- 50 Free Rolls and Cash 21st to 50th Place - Cash

Monopoly Go players can score points by landing on a Railroad tile and opting for either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Maximum points can be collected in the following ways:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2

Small Heist - 8 Points

Large Heist - 12 Points

Bankrupt - 16 Points

Finding the three rings in a Bank Heist or three gold bars in the Mega Heist will be the best outcome.

However, players must remember that they are only facing 49 other players in the tournament, and the eventual leaderboard will be based on their position against those players.