Duksan Esports qualifies for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024

Duksan Esports became the crown champions of the PMPS Season 1 South Korea and booked their ticket for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2024. The club’s brilliant consistency helped them ensure the prime position in the Grand Finals. They garnered 172 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 83 eliminations.

The PMWC 2024 is the second international PUBG Mobile event, scheduled in Riyadh in July. The tournament will see 28 top-tier teams fighting for a prize pool of $3 million. Duksan is the only team that has secured their spot there so far.

PMPS 2024 Season 1 overview

In the Grand Finals, Duksan Esports displayed their strong run and captured the prime position. Nongshim Redforce also had top-notch performances but missed the first rank by a narrow margin of 11 points. The side claimed second rank with 162 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Angry, an underdog lineup, surprised everyone with their results as they grabbed third rank with 150 points. The squad presented aggressive gameplay and picked up 94 eliminations. Team Infinity was behind them in fourth place with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team 4Ever ranked fifth with 130 points.

Dplus KIA, a top-tier lineup, failed to deliver their ideal performances and concluded the PMPS Season 1 in sixth position with 123 points. The popular club was inconsistent throughout the event, including the League Stage.

ROX Esports, Beyond Stratos Gaming, and Miraen Sejonh came eighth, ninth, and tenth positions with 117, 114, and 103 points respectively. The second to ninth ranked teams from the Finale have also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Rival Cup 2024, which also has one slot for the Esports World Cup.

GenG Esports, who entered the scene in early 2024, had a disappointing run as the famous organization ended up in 11th rank with 87 points. Game PT and Emtex Stormx finished 12th and 13th with 86 and 75 points respectively. Focus, Join Us, and Eagle Owls were in the bottom three of the overall standings.

Duksan Esports has played many PUBG Mobile majors in the past three years. They faced hard challenges in the Global Championship 2023, where they ranked 21st and earned $35,750. The organization finished sixth in the PMWI 2021 East. They will now look to grab their first international title in the Esports World Cup 2024.