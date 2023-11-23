EA FC 24 Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumor is to be believed, Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team. This information comes from reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who shared the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account. This becomes the first Icon card leaked for an appearance as a future SBC.

As of writing, no official information regarding the Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC is available. While EA Sports has officially confirmed the release date of the upcoming promo, the unique cards have yet to be revealed.

So far, the EA FC 24 community has relied heavily on leakers, and few predictions can be made about the upcoming challenge in Ultimate Team, as described in this article.

Expected Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC release date

The Thunderstruck promo will go live tomorrow, November 24. There's a high chance for the Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC to be released the same evening. However, promo releases typically don't coincide with icon SBCs. Sunday, November 26, is a more likely date, going by EA Sports' recent trend.

Sunday evenings have regularly witnessed the launch of Hero and Icon Upgrade SBCs. The new promo Icon SBC could be released the same day, although readers are advised to wait until the actual release. They can also follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports for more information.

Expected EA FC 24 Kenny Dalglish Thunderstruck Icon SBC costs

The cost of any SBC will depend on the number of tasks and the conditions associated with it. The Base Icon of Kenny Dalglish is expensive and costs about a million to buy directly from the market. The Thunderstruck promo version is expected to have boosted stats and higher overall.

EA FC 24 players should expect a completion cost of at least around 800,000 coins. Hence, now is the perfect time to save as much fodder as possible, allowing them to keep their coins for alternative uses.

It's also worth noting that, unlike the Base Icon, this version could potentially get boosts in stats and overall. Hence, a higher completion cost is only natural, and it remains to be seen when the special challenge is added to the Ultimate Team.