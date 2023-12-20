EA FC 24 Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and cheap solution

The Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC is live in EA FC 24, allowing gamers to complete a single-tasked Squad Building Challenge themed around the German footballer who currently heads UEFA's women's football division. A special UCL Hero card featuring the 2014 FIFA Player of the Year was released in Ultimate Team, along with The Team of the Group Stage roster, last week.

EA FC 24 is the first entry in the series to include women footballers in the Ultimate Team game mode, naturally broadening the scope of the title with an influx of new cards into the mix. With the UCL Heroes rosters 1 and 2 being released shortly after the UEFA Championships (like the UCL and UEL) wrapped up their group stages, EA Sports has released thematic cards of European legends in the game.

This article is a guide to completing the Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC. The information listed below should help players complete the Squad Building Challenge efficiently.

The Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for two more days

With the release of The Team of the Group Stage and the UCL Heroes rosters, many UEFA-themed Squad Building Challenges have been released in EA FC 24.

Gamers looking to maximize their chances at pacing one of the new cards should ideally open as many packs as they can during the promo. Completing as many SBCs during the week as possible is a surefire way to get a hold of a large number of packs without incurring expenses at the in-game store.

To that end, here are the requirements for the Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC, with the estimated fodder cost.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of German players in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Leagues in the squad: Maximum of 4

# of Gold cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 70

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 24

Estimate Fodder Cost: 3,000 to 4,000 Coins across platforms

Pack Reward: x1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Sample solution

The Nadine Kessler Hero Challenge SBC may have a long list of requirements but should be quite inexpensive to complete for most EA FC 24 gamers, especially if they have a lot of pre-existing fodder in their Ultimate Team Club.

The relatively low squad rating requirement and chemistry restriction allow gamers to use a variety of cards to compete in the Squad Building Challenge without breaking the bank.

Here is a sample solution of the SBC that fans can emulate if they are having trouble completing the challenge.

Goalkeeper: Jannik Löhden

Defenders: Maitane, Gustavo Vallecilla, Aimé Mabika, Tommy Thompson

Midfielders: Konstantinos Galanopoulos, Cristian Arango, Daniel Edelman

Strikers: Justin Meram, Will Bruin, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

At the time of writing, the team above cost about 3,100 coins, but the price can fluctuate based on the transfer market rates.