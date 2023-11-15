EA FC 24 server downtime (November 15): Servers to be taken down at 7 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced that EA FC 24 servers will be offline for maintenance for an extended duration of time on November 15, 2023. The developer took to social media to reveal the timings of this downtime via the official EA Sports FC Direct Communication Twitter account, with the title's community responding as well.

While server downtime is always a hindrance when it comes to enjoying the full experience in any online game, it is also a necessity to ensure the smooth functioning of the servers.

EA FC 24 servers are often criticized for their inefficient performance, making such maintenance breaks even more of a requirement.

EA FC 24 servers will be offline from 7 AM UTC on November 15

Title Update 5 was recently released in EA FC 24, introducing a host of changes across various game modes as well as actual gameplay tweaks and improvements. Whenever EA Sports introduces a new patch for its games, it is usually accompanied by server downtime to ensure the proper implementation of the changes.

However, this is a rather inconvenient time for the developer to take the servers down. Not only does this break arrive five days after the introduction of the latest patch, but it also comes a day before gamers can receive their Division Rivals rewards in Ultimate Team.

When will servers be taken down in EA FC 24 across different regions?

Based on the information provided by EA Sports via the EA Sports FC Direct Communication X account, the maintenance will begin at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 7 AM

IST: 12:30 PM

ET: 2 AM

PT: 11 PM

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the beginning of this period to ensure that gamers are not disconnected during online games due to the servers being inactive. This break will affect FIFA 22, FIFA 23, and EA FC 24.

This is also one of the most extensive and long-lasting server breaks in recent memory. It will last for a total of seven hours, with the servers returning to working condition at the following times:

UTC: 2 PM

IST: 7:30 PM

ET: 9 AM

PT: 6 AM

With Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs being immensely popular, this break will greatly impact those who want to grind and make progress in these respective game modes.