eISL to return for EA FC 24: Qualifiers schedule and format revealed

eISL is India's premier esports competition when it comes to virtual football, and the prestigious event is set to return for EA FC 24 as well. With EA Sports and FIFA parting ways and the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, there have been some major changes to the FC Pro system, and the Indian competitive circuit has followed suit.

There will be an overhaul in the esports rosters of the various clubs involved in the upcoming edition of the eISL. The qualifying process to determine the representatives of the participating clubs has also been announced, with the new format favoring a more offline approach to give locals a chance to prove their worth on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24.

How will the qualifying process work for eISL in EA FC 24?

The success of previous editions of eISL has been extremely encouraging and has showcased the interest of the masses in the world of football esports. This has encouraged the organizers to shift to an offline approach in the latest season for EA FC 24, with all stages of the competition being held offline.

All participating clubs, except Mumbai City FC, will determine their representing athletes via the offline qualifying process. There will be three stages of the entire competition as always: Qualifiers, League, and Playoffs.

The season will kick off on February 17 with the qualifying stages, with these being the dates and venues for the various clubs:

17-18 February: Northeast United FC (Guwahati) and Kerala Blasters (Kochi)

24-25 February: Punjab FC (Delhi), Jamshedpur FC (Jamshedpur) and East Bengal FC (Kolkata)

2-3 March: Hyderabad FC (Hyderabad) and Mohun Bagan (Kolkata)

9-10 March: FC Goa (Goa) and Odisha FC (Bhubaneshwar)

There are no player retentions in the latest season of eISL, and these offline qualifiers will be the only way to represent your favorite clubs in EA FC 24.

How to participate in the latest season of eISL

Fans who are eager to participate in these proceedings to test themselves against the best EA FC 24 gamers in the nation can head over to the JioGames app- esports section. The qualifiers will be held across 11 cities over February and March, with the league and playoffs stage being held in Mumbai in April.

Contrary to previous editions, the league will be played entirely in a 1v1 format in the latest season of the eISL. While the 2v2 aspect was entertaining in its own right, the new format will help determine a more decisive winner on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24. This will be important in the grand scheme as well, as the winner of the tournament this year will represent the league at the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship Playoffs.