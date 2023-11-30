Far Cry 6, Remnant 2, and other major games slated for Xbox Game Pass in December 2023

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to expand with exciting AAA games, and the latest bunch has caught fans off guard. Ubisoft's latest Far Cry 6 and Gunfire Games' Remnant 2 are just a couple among several heavy hitters arriving soon next month; in fact, the latter game is already up in the catalog, meaning subscribers can download and enjoy it right away.

Here's everything players need to know about the full catalog of Xbox Game Pass releases for the holiday season in 2023.

All Xbox Game Pass releases for December 2023

The full list is surprisingly extensive, meaning players will likely have their month packed with enough games to enjoy with friends

Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, PC | Available now)

(Cloud, Console, PC | Available now) Remnant 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | Available now)

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | Available now) SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, PC | December 1, 2023)

(Cloud, Console, PC | December 1, 2023) Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | December 5, 2023)

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | December 5, 2023) Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC | December 5, 2023)

(Cloud, Console, and PC | December 5, 2023) While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, PC | December 5, 2023)

(Cloud, Console, PC | December 5, 2023) World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, PC | December 5, 2023)

(Cloud, Console, PC | December 5, 2023) Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | December 7, 2023)

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC | December 7, 2023) Against the Storm (PC | December 8, 2023)

(PC | December 8, 2023) Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, PC | December 12, 2023)

(Cloud, Console, PC | December 12, 2023) Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console PC | December 14, 2023)

Among these, the first Remnant game and the latest successor are highlights. Both offer a dive into a dark, post-apocalyptic world where an otherworldly, invasive threat has taken root—quite literally. As a survivor, players will embark on a journey to stop evil in this third-person shooter and Soulslike hybrid.

The other pick most players will have their eyes on is Far Cry 6. The 2021 open-world FPS game sees players step into the shoes of Dani Rojas, who aims to rid the Caribbean isles of Yara of the iron fist of the tyrannical Castillo.

Players will engage in exciting skirmishes across vast, richly detailed environments, either in stealth or with all-out guns blazing. Interestingly, both of these options have co-op as well, meaning players can take a friend or two along for the ride as well.

Other notable games coming to Xbox Game Pass next month include Goat Simulator 3, World War Z, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, all of which are worth checking out for those unfamiliar with them.