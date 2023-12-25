Honkai Star Rail leak hints at 20 free wishes in version 2.0

A plethora of exciting content awaits in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update as it marks the beginning of a fresh version. While players are waiting for its global release, dataminers are working around the clock to present all the upcoming additions to the patch. The latest of them, coming in courtesy of Croix, hints at 20 free wishes for version 2.0.

This will be a major update where the main story will transport Trailblazers to the new Penacony region. Hence, HoYoverse will likely give away the additional Star Rail tickets to commemorate the monumental event.

This article will further discuss the free wishes that will potentially head to patch 2.0.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail is expected to give away 20 free wishes in version 2.0

For starters, Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will dispatch a new Gift of Odyssey event like every other update. It has historically rewarded Star Rail Special Passes over the span of seven days, which can be claimed via daily log-in. This way, players can obtain a total of ten wishes from the beginning of the patch.

The leaks from Croix have further specified that the next set of 10x Star Rail tickets will be handed out as version rewards. Trailblazers should be able to claim the freebies all at once.

HoYoverse has been generous with their resources for the most part, considering that they will give away a free copy of Dr. Ratio in version 1.6. Therefore, it's highly likely for the officials to deliver a few wishes to the community to commemorate a new version.

However, it is unclear whether the second set of freebies will be a Star Rail Special Pass or not. For now, players must wait for the official announcement to find out.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is expected to hit the live servers on February 7, 2023, following the six-week update cycle. The patch will feature Black Swan and Sparkle as the playable 5-star units.