Honkai Star Rail leak points toward upcoming MoC nerfs

Players can engage in a variety of activities in Honkai Star Rail. This space odyssey has two endgame tasks, and Memory of Chaos is one of them. It is a section of the Forgotten Halls, which are accessible from the Astral Express Parlor Car. The reward for this action is a respectable quantity of Stellar Jades, which gets reset every two weeks.

With the recent leaks circulating, Memory of Chaos is expected to get some nerfs and tweaks in the upcoming patches of Honkai Star Rail. This will be discussed in the following article.

Note: The material in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon formal announcement.

Memory of Chaos may get nerfed in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks

In Honkai Star Rail, the Memory of Chaos stands in for a dungeon-style challenge. Similar to the Simulated Universe, it lets users grind using various approaches in order to get rewards. Here, they'll need to know their strategies because they can clear each cycle with up to three stars. Although obtaining all three stars is not necessary, it will affect the benefits they receive in the end.

The Memory of Chaos Stages 11 and 12 in the next version look nerfed, as can be seen in the Reddit embed above. There has also been a change to the lineup for both stages.

Memory of Chaos 11

The new updated lineup for Memory of Chaos 11 is as follows:

Bronya, Current Supreme leader of Belobog(Image via HoYoverse)

Upper Part

As per leaks, players will encounter Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, Automaton Direwolf, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Gepard in the upper section of Stage 11 in the future.

Right now, they encounter Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, Voidranger: Trampler, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Bronya.

Lower Part

In the lower part, Trailblazers will face Ice Out of Space, Aurumaton Gatekeeper, Svarog, and Aurumaton Gatekeeper.

Currently, they face off against Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape, Senior Staff: Team leader, and Abundant Ebon Deer.

Memory of Chaos 12

The following is the revised lineup for Memory of Chaos 12:

Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape, new addition to Floor 12 of Memory of Chaos(Image via HoYoverse)

Upper Part

Players will face The Ascended, Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape, and Abundant Ebon Deer.

Right now, they have to battle Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter, Voidranger: Trampler, and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter in the upper part of Stage 12.

Lower Part

There will also be changes to the enemies in the lower section. Rather than The Ascended, Silvermane Lieutenant, and Swarm: True Sting, Trailblazers will confront Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, Stormbringer, and Aurumaton Spectral Envoy.

Enemy characters buff/nerfs in Memory of Chaos

Voidranger: Trampler (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The health of a few foes will be slightly altered. As a result, some will have less health than others.

The Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape is leaked to get 304,293 health instead of 301,318. Further, the Ascended's health will be increased from 264,357 to 278,935.

The Abundant Ebon Deer and Voidranger: Trampler's HP will be adjusted. The former will have 278,935 instead of 276,208, and the latter will have 276,208 rather than 278,935.