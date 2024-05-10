"I'm not going to chill the f**k out!" - Adin Ross slams Call of Duty for banning him

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has called out Call of Duty for banning him. During a livestream on May 10, 2024, the Florida native voiced his displeasure with the game developer. Claiming that the first-person shooter's in-game chat is known for being "toxic," Ross accused Call of Duty of labeling him and Nicholas "Nickmercs" as "brand risk."

He said:

"F**k you! I've been playing CoD for years! The fact that you ban people who give a f**k about what people say, it's crazy! Call of Duty - you guys are known for having game chats that are toxic, bro. No, I'm not going to chill the f**k out! No! I'm not going to chill. They said no to me and Nickmercs because we're brand risks. That makes no f**king sense! I don't care! That's weird as f**k."

Adin Ross used an analogy to describe his feelings about the situation, saying:

"Like bro, come the f**k on, bro! I literally felt like that Squidward meme of SpongeBob and Patrick playing."

Expand Tweet

"I got a new account" - Adin Ross admits evading ban from Call of Duty live on stream

After expressing his displeasure with Call of Duty for banning his account, Adin Ross explained why the game developer made that decision. He then admitted to using a friend's account to evade the ban.

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer elaborated:

"No, I did get banned from my account for skins. And guess what? On god, I don't care. I'm going to say it. I got a new account and I have skins, camos. I don't care. It's my boy's account, using it."

According to Ross, his community would be unable to report his new account because they wouldn't be able to find its name:

"Don't report my... don't laugh, don't drag it. I'm playing it today. All right? Stop being weird. No, you're not going to report me because you're not even going to find my name. F**k off! Listen - it's a hand-grinded account and it's my boy's account. All right? And he logged into my PC. All right?"

A few days ago (on May 7, 2024), Adin Ross hosted a livestream after a several-day hiatus and announced that he had laid off his staff, including his manager and assistant Kick streamer Citrus.