"I really don't know Illuminati this or that" - Fortnite streamer SypherPK claims a group wanted to have "control/influence" on him

During a recent livestream, popular Fortnite streamer Ali "SypherPK" made some rather bold claims. While playing the Epic Games-developed battle royale, the content creator claimed that a group of people saw "potential" in him and wanted to exert "control/influence" over him. Providing more details about the matter, SypherPK said:

"Listen to this - this is all I'm going to say. Like, I really don't know Illuminati this or that. All I'm going to say is, like... there is obviously a group of people that saw a potential in me to blow up and wanted to have control/influence, you know, before I blew up."

Fellow Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" asked if these people wanted a "percentage" of his earnings. In response, Ali said:

"No. Nothing like that was ever discussed or said, right? All I'm going to say - there's a group of people that saw potential in me to blow up and... wanted to have influence on me as a person. And, I didn't let them. That's all that was."

SypherPK stated that he was "weirded out" by the situation and added:

"Like... there was a lot of weird stuff. But, like, it never really... nothing really ever amounted because I have, like, a good sense of understanding people. And, I was weirded out, so I walked away from it."

"I'll never sell out like that" - Fortnite streamer SypherPK talks about a group of people wanting to "influence" him

On May 6, 2024, SypherPK was four hours into his Twitch stream when his attention was drawn to a viewer who asked him about the "Illuminati." Claiming that he was unsure of the situation, the streamer said:

"'Keep talking about the Illuminati. This is really interesting.' Guys, I don't know. Listen, listen, I don't know, like, who or what this was. Or what Illuminati? I don't know. I really don't. But, the thing is like - it was almost like I was at a road, right? I can turn left and keep going like this. Turn right, keep doing my own thing. I obviously did my own thing, right? I don't know, it's crazy."

SypherPK then talked about a group of people trying to "influence" him because they saw "potential."

Timestamp: 00:04:35

A few moments later, the streamer assured his audience that he would "never sell out," and that he would refuse a billion-dollar offer to promote gambling:

"'He took the offer.' I'd never sell out, chat. I'll never sell out like that. Clix, let me just read it out to you. Someone can offer me a billion dollars to do a gambling sponsor and I would say no. Like, not even a chance. And I'm being deada*s. A billion dollars could be on the table and I'm saying no."

SypherPK is among the most popular Fortnite streamers on Twitch, boasting over 6.9 million followers. Last year, he announced the opening of Oni Studios, a $10 million content production facility.