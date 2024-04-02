Paralympians like MLBB Academy League Malaysia's (MAL MY) Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin have shown amazing determination and grit and inspired plenty of others with their success stories. However, Syakz's story has been particularly inspiring for the upcoming generation of Malaysia's Esports stars. That is because it is particularly hard for anyone to perform at the top level of a fast-paced MOBA title's esports scene with only one hand.

Despite suffering a terrible accident on January 4, 2022, that took his right leg and left hand, Syakz showed immense determination and grit to secure a Silver Medal at the 12th ASEAN Para Games last year. When we approached him and asked to share his story, Syakz showed he's as comfortable in an interview as he is when representing his team (Axis Eldians in MAL MY) in top-tier esports tournaments.

Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin is on a journey to inspire the next-generation stars of MLBB Esports in MAL MY. Here's what he had to say about the future of esports tournaments and more.

Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin talks about his journey ahead of Axis Eldins' next match in MAL Malaysia (MAL MY)

Ahmed Syakirin is fighting for Axis Eldians in MAL MY (Image via Moonton Games)

Q. It seems incredibly tough to navigate your hero with one hand and tap the skill buttons with precise timing simultaneously. What things did you have to learn or unlearn to master this one-handed gameplay?

Playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang one-handed is not easy, especially in the beginning. It requires plenty of practice and takes a lot of patience every day. In fact, I still face challenges daily, not just when it comes to playing MLBB, but also with my day-to-day life. After all, there are many things which are easier to do with two hands.

I’ve been playing MLBB for a few years, but had to relearn how to play after losing my left hand. Fun fact: I’m actually left handed, so I had to keep practising with my right hand to allow me to play MLBB well. It felt like I was a child again and learning how to write!

I really want to thank my parents, friends, and God for their support during these tough times to allow me to play on the Southeast Asian stage.

Q. Who helped you the most during your training in the last few years?

My friends give me a lot of motivation to play MLBB. They always invite me to play and they spend time playing with me. I would also like to thank my family as well. They have provided me with a lot of financial support. In fact, they have been extremely supportive, not just in esports, but in whatever I do. I am so grateful for them, especially the little things like sending me to the training centre and encouraging me with snacks.

Q. How excited are you about this upcoming MAL MY tournament? How impactful do you think your presence will be for the young generation trying to make their names in the industry?

Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin with his team in MAL MY (Image via Moonton Games)

I’m really excited to be playing on the MAL MY stage. By challenging myself to be here, I hope that I can give confidence to young people and encourage them to pursue their dreams. I also really hope to see more people with disabilities especially, uncover their talents and make a name for themselves. With hard work and a supportive environment, I believe that anything is possible.

Q. They say Esports is for everyone. Your story has become a shining example of that statement. What do you want to tell others dreaming of pursuing Esports?

My hope is that parents do not look down on the world of esports. Esports has become a popular form of entertainment among young people and is a realistic career option nowadays!

The MLBB community is also very welcoming to people with disabilities. I think it is a safe and inclusive place for people to show their talents. I really hope MOONTON Games organizes more tournaments aimed at people with disabilities so that the community continues to grow. It’s definitely something I look forward to.

