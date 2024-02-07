"It is nice" - xQc hilariously comments on Drake's alleged viral video

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Canadian rapper Drake. For those out of the loop, on February 6, 2024, Drake took the internet by storm after an explicit video allegedly featuring him went viral on X.

During a livestream on February 7, 2024, xQc's attention was drawn to his viewers spamming the phrase, "Drake on Twitter HUH (Twitch emote)." Commenting on the alleged viral video, the former Overwatch pro hilariously said:

"Guys, I had the pleasure to see the leaks. It is nice."

"I would hate to be leaked on like that" - xQc shares his thoughts on Drake's alleged viral video

xQc had just gone live on his Twitch channel earlier today (February 7, 2024) when he noticed his fans discussing Drake's alleged viral video, which was circulating on social media. After making a lighthearted comment about the situation, the French-Canadian personality sympathized with the Grammy Award-winning musician.

He said:

"Chat, I would hate to be leaked on like that because it's really lame. Right? If somebody leaks for you like that."

Timestamp: 00:01:15

Claiming that he did not want to be "weird" about the circumstances, the Quebec native remarked:

"But, at the same time, you know, I mean - s**t, dude. Guys, I don't want to be weird, chat. I don't want to be weird, chat, but listen - brother, the top wobbles like a f**king Jenga tower. Like, what the f**k is that? Damn, that is nice! Anyway, what else? Was that weird?"

Fans react to the streamer's comments on the viral incident

xQc's comments on the viral incident have garnered quite a lot of attention on X, with user @713carloss referring to Drake as the content creator's "co-worker":

X user @713carloss referred to Drake as the Kick and Twitch streamer's "co-worker" (Image via @iqkev/X)

Several netizens were astonished by the 28-year-old's statements:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some of the more pertinent reactions from the Elon Musk-owned platform were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, here's what the community on YouTube had to say about Felix's take:

Fans in the YouTube comments section chime in on the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

In addition to Felix, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has also shared his thoughts on Drake's alleged viral video. During a livestream on February 7, 2024, IShowSpeed slammed his audience for making fun of the situation and expressed sympathy for the rapper.