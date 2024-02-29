"It's hard to be this dumb" - Fans react as IShowSpeed fails to solve a simple math puzzle on livestream

YouTube streamer Darren, aka "IShowSpeed," once again had fans in stitches with another bizarre clip. In his latest stream (February 28, 2024), Darren decided to put his brain to the test with the classic "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" game, only to find himself in hot water as he fumbled over simple mathematical questions, much to everyone's amusement.

By now, it's common knowledge that the streamer isn't exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. But it seems he's taken his lack of smarts to a whole new level by flubbing some elementary questions. Reacting to the clip, one user (@TayZee__) on X quipped:

"Has to be fake. It's hard to be this dumb."

Fans can't believe Darren failing to solve a simple question (Image via X)

Watch: IShowSpeed comically fails to solve simple maths question during latest stream

IShowSpeed showcased his talent for creating comedic moments yet again yesterday. He continued this trend by diving into the well-known game "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?" However, despite the simplicity of the questions, he stumbled over them.

For those curious, the game presented the streamer with a seemingly straightforward task: determine the greater sum between 20 + 20 and 30 + 12. Despite the simplicity of the calculation, the streamer somehow managed to guess incorrectly, much to the viewers' surprise.

The streamer, too, ended up quite surprised and frustrated, unleashing a burst of rage at the game:

"What? What the f**k? What? Shut your bi*ch a** up! You piece of sh*t! You fat a** glasses. F**k you Teddy (the fictional host in the game). Nah, f**k that!"

This wasn't the only question he stumbled over. There was another geography-based question that asked him to identify the total number of meridians of longitude. Much like the previous clip, he ended up missing it too:

Fans react to the clip

IShowSpeed's latest comical clip was shared on X by the verified online news reporting page Drama Alert and garnered many reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans in stitches as streamer fails to answer a simple maths question (Image via X)

IShowSpeed has recently come under scrutiny following his performance in the recently concluded Match for Hope charity game, where he made a rash tackle on footballing legend Kaka. This action has sparked a lot of criticism, but the streamer has since come forward and issued an apology for his actions.