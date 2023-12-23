PMCO 2023 South Asia Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The first day of the PMCO 2023 South Asia Grand Finals concluded on December 23, as RAW Esports topped the overall scoreboard with 60 points. The team managed a Chicken Dinner and 40 kills in six matches. They adopted an aggressive approach and ended the opening day on a good note. Fingerprints Global stood second with 58 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Agonxi8 from Pakistan finished third with 57 points, amassing 39 eliminations. RAW Mongolia ensured fourth place with 52 points, followed by Horaa Esports. Meanwhile, A1NB Esports from Bangladesh had a slow start, scoring only 27 points. DRS Gaming Nepal stumbled in their first six games as they secured only 20 points.

PMCO 2023 Grand Finals Day 1 overview

RAW Esports was impressive on Day 1 of the Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

Agonxi8 Esports displayed a spectacular opening as the Pakistani lineup notched up a 21-point Chicken Dinner in the first encounter. UMZ and Crypto from the roster took four kills each. RAW Esports claimed 15 points, including 12 eliminations. LEO and VikingxSS ensured 11 and 10 points to their respective names.

Match 2 - Miramar

RAW Esports continued to play aggressively and won their second encounter with 26 points, as Sleepy picked up 11 impressive kills. RAW Mongolia was also phenomenal, with 17 important points. Meanwhile, Adroit51 garnered 10 points, including six frags.

Match 3 - Erangel

Undergang Slayers clinched the third round with 23 points and set up a nice show in the last few circles. Horaa Esports garnered 10 points with the help of seven eliminations. Adroit51 and Agonxi8 gained nine and eight points, respectively.

Day 1 overall standings of PMCO Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Sanhok

The fourth game was conquered by VikingxSS Esports with 15 points. Geud and Fingerprints Global registered 10 points each. A1 NB looked good and accrued nine points. Still struggling to find consistency, DRS Gaming from Nepal could only secure three points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Fingerprints Global got their first Chicken Dinner of the PMCO Finals in the fifth game and amassed 19 points. Meanwhile, RAW Esports posted 15 points, including nine kills. Agonxi8 and AST plundered 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Fingerprints Global claimed their second victory in a row with 21 points. A little further down, RAW Mongolia captured 14 points, which included 11 kills. Horaa continued their steady flow and earned 10 points. Geud, Agon, and DRS accumulated five points each in the last game of the PMCO Finals Day 1.