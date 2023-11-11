PMGC 2023 Group Red Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

South Korea’s NS RedForce remained in the prime position following the completion of Day 3 of the PMGC Group Red. After the end of 18 out of the total 24 matches, the side has accumulated 169 points and two Chicken Dinners. STE played superbly on Saturday and jumped to second place with 156 points, followed by Indonesia’s Morph. The top three have 101 eliminations each.

Nigma Galaxy had a disappointing Day 3 as they added only 16 points to their tally in six games. The squad fell out of the top three and ranked fourth with 131 points. Yoodo Alliance did well today and moved up to fifth spot with 123 points.

PMGC Group Red Day 3 highlights

Overall leaderboard of Group Red after 18 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13 - Sanhok

The first encounter of Day 3 was clinched by N Hyper from North America with 19 points. Their athlete, GK, was the star performer with five kills and 504 damage. Intense Game collected 16 points, including 11 frags. NS RedForce had a fantastic opening as well, posting 14 points on the board.

Match 14 - Erangel

China’s STE preferred to play aggressively and pulled off an impressive 29-point victory. 7 Elements from Pakistan had a good game as they garnered 15 points, including nine eliminations. Faze and Duksan gained 12 and six points respectively.

Match 15 - Erangel

Oliyo from Yoodo Alliance defeated Mondo in a 1 vs 1 fight in the end zone and helped his team clinch their first Chicken Dinner of the PMGC with 18 points. NASR performed awesomely and earned 15 points. NB Esports garnered 14 points, while NS RedForce and Faze Clan achieved nine points each.

Match 16 - Erangel

STE got their second Chicken Dinner of the day with 18 points. Their pros, Hero and Xing, picked up three finishes each. INCI and Hail Esports took 13 and nine points to their respective names. Duksan Esports claimed eight kills but couldn’t manage any position points.

Match 17 - Miramar

Morph scripted a huge 28-point victory in the first Miramar encounter of Day 3. Yoodo Alliance registered 14 points, while INCO Gaming plundered 11 points. Hail Esports and NS RedForce captured seven points each.

Match 18 - Miramar

NASR from UAE ensured an 18-point win in the end battle of the PMGC Day 3. Yoodo Alliance and NB Esports put up a thumping performance, securing 14 and 13 points to their respective names.