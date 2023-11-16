PMGC 2023 Group Yellow Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Indonesia’s Bigetron Esports grabbed first position with 70 points after Day 1 of the PMGC 2023 League Group Yellow. Every participant collided with each other in six matches today. The superstar squad played exceptionally well in the first four matches. Brute Force ranked second with 52 points, while Influence Rage and Major Pride took third and fourth spots with 46 points each.

Weibo Gaming moved up to fifth place with 42 points after making a sensational comeback in the last game. 4Merical Vibes and Dplus KIA came in seventh and ninth places with 38 and 30 points, respectively. Vampire Esports plundered only 11 points today.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 1 results

Day 1 leaderboard of Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Caiowski helped Influence Rage achieve a 16-point Chicken Din the opener. Bigetron Esports too made a spectacular start, netting 12 important points. Brute Force and Genesis Esports also earned 12 points each in the first Sanhok game.

Match 2 - Erangel

De Muerte emerged victorious in the second turn of the PMGC Group Yellow with 20 points. Bigetron once again delivered an outstanding performance, but lost their last fight in the end zone. The squad secured 19 points, including 13 amazing eliminations. Brute Force claimed 11 points, while Dplus KIA gained seven points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Bigetron Esports finally pulled off an awesome 24-point victory in the third clash, thanks to Lapar7’s six eliminations. 4Merical Vibes also delivered an impressive showing and took home 15 points, despite losing two of their members earlier. Rukh and Major Pride garnered 15 and 11 points to their respective names.

Match 4 - Erangel

SEM9 clinched the fourth game of Day 1 with 20 points after defeating Team Queso in the last fight. 4Merical’s phenomenal performance led them acquire 15 points. Bigetron took an aggressive approach and accumulated 10 points, including nine kills. This was the last Erangel battle of the opening day of the PMGC Group Yellow.

Match 5 - Miramar

Brute Force showed a top notch performance in the first Miramar to ensure the Chicken Dinner with 20 points. Major Pride captured 13 points, while SEM9 and Influence Rage grabbed 11 points each.

Match 6 - Miramar

Weibo Gaming from China registered their first win with 22 points in the final battle of the PMGC Group Yellow Day 1. Major Pride had another exceptional performance and took home 13 points. Beenostorm Tokyo and Brute got nine and eight points, respectively.