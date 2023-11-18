PMGC 2023 Group Yellow Day 3: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

Major Pride came first with 150 points at the end of the PMGC Group Yellow Day 3. Bigetron Esports has dropped to second rank with 143 points. 4Merical Esports are third with 143 points. Weibo Gaming ensured a fourth-position finish with 120 points in 18 games. Team Queso (112) and Dplus KIA (112) obtained the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Vampire Esports from Thailand are 10th with 98 points after Day 3. DRS Gaming from Nepal is 12th with 82 points and will have to up their game on the final day to survive in the PMGC. Genesis and IHC Esports came 14th and 15th on Day 3, respectively. Beenostorm Tokyo holds the 16th position with 51 points.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 3 overall points table

Group Yellow scoreboard after 18 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13 - Sanhok

The first game of Day 4 was conquered by Rukh with 21 important points. Pusher and Defolt, two members of this squad, claimed six and three kills, respectively. SEM9 and Major Pride gained 12 points each, while Dplus KIA captured 11.

Match 14 - Erangel

Team Queso’s magical performance helped them win the second battle with 21 points, including 11 kills. 4Merical Vibes also obtained 11 eliminations and captured 17 points. Brute Force and Weibo Gaming got nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 15 - Erangel

4Merical Vibes gained their first Chicken Dinner with 21 points in Match 3 of the PMGC Day 3. Bigetron collected 11 points, while DRS Gaming claimed 11 eliminations in this Erangel match. Major Pride acquired nine points.

Match 16 - Erangel

Vampire Esports got an impressive 17-point Chicken Dinner after making the right decisions throughout this game. Rukh also managed 17 points, while Team Queso and Weibo Gaiming obtained 10 points each in this match.

Match 17 - Miramar

Major Pride emerged victorious in the second-last game of Day 3 with 20 points. Rukh continued their pace and obtained 12 points. Malaysian team SEM9 registered 10 points, while Team Queso and Genesis Esports scored eight points each. Vampire Esports and Dplus KIA were knocked out early on in this game without any points.

Match 18 - Miramar

Dplus KIA took control in the last game of the PMGC Group Yellow Day 3 and acquired a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis Esports registered 13 points, while Team Queso accumulated 12 points. Weibo Gaming and Bigetron failed to score a single point in this match.