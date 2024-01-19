"Shame on you" - Adin Ross responds to N3on's controversial comments about sabotaging his boxing stream

nThe ongoing feud between Adin Ross and Rangesh "N3on" has witnessed a new development as Adin Ross responded to the so-called allegations that were made against him yesterday (January 18). For context, N3on had a skirmish during his stream with Vitaly. Following this incident, the streamer claimed that Adin had enlisted Vitaly to disrupt his stream. He said:

"The person that set it up, with the Vitaly sh*t, was Adin and it is what it is. I don't know what the point is to ruin my sh*t...you can do what you want, if that makes you happy."

Vitaly has already denied N3on's claims, and now, during his current stream, Adin Ross has also dismissed these allegations. He added:

"I saw motherf**kers sh*ting on Vitaly's content. Shame on you. That's a GOAT. Vitaly is a literal legend."

"I don't give a f**k" - Adin Ross claps back at N3on following his recent remarks

The strained relationship between Adin Ross and N3on seems to have escalated following a recent controversy. Adin addressed the issue on his stream, revealing that he was at a birthday party when he started receiving messages alerting him to comments made by N3on, further fueling the discord between them:

"Without Vitaly lot of these motherf**kers wouldn't be here and it's a fact. So motherf**kers want to put my name and sh*t, no. I'm on a yacht, my brother's birthday, I (don't) give a f**k and I'm getting texting up my a** bro."

While the streamer didn't exactly make N3on's name, his words indicated yesterday's comments. He reminded his chat that he is a co-owner of Kick, stating:

"I'm literally this close to exposing people. Very very close. The only reason I'm not is because management is holding me back. Otherwise, I would talk my sh*t on everything and everyone cause I don't give a f**k. Mother f**ker, I have the biggest streaming deal of all time. I have a percentage of Kick. I don't care."

He added:

"I'm not flexing on nobody but motherf**kers that really think that I had something to do with some stupid sh*t like that."

Speaking of N3on, it appears that he is considering a foray into the world of boxing, with potential plans to debut in one of JJ "KSI's" future events under Misfits Boxing. This comes after JJ named him among other streamers he would like to see in the influencer boxing scene.