Tekken 8 post-launch livestream hints at microtransaction, shop, and more

Tekken 8 saw its official post-launch livestream on February 20, 2024, revealing quite a few contents that will be introduced in the upcoming updates. Among them, the new Tekken shop feature caught the audience’s attention as it features purchasable items along the lines of character and avatar cosmetics. With it comes the microtransaction element that begs a closer look at the prominent fighting game title.

This article discusses all the notable features announced in the recent livestream.

Tekken 8 post-launch livestream summary

The recent Tekken 8 post-launch livestream event, which commenced shortly after patch 1.01.04, offered a glimpse at the future updates. The next one is seemingly on its way and will be applicable for two months. The update will bring forth an exclusive shop feature, which will contain various fighter outfits and other cosmetics for the arcade quest avatar customization.

Players have already seen various alternate outfits in Tekken 8, which can be obtained for free. In the case of the Tekken shop, the livestream host has specified that there will be some accessible cosmetics, while the majority will be listed at a microtransaction price tag. Those willing to purchase them must use a special currency called Tekken Coins.

Tekken 8 post-launch livestream summary (Image via Bandai Namco)

The broadcast has further showcased premium skins for notable characters like Kazuya, Xiaoyu, and Jun. They will cost 400 Tekken Coins, which, in real currency, round up to $3.99.

That said, the livestream provided no information regarding the future DLC fighters. So far, Eddy Gordo has been confirmed as the first champion to appear in the character pass, with an unknown release date thus far.

Lastly, the officials have highlighted that the next update will target quality-of-life features and bug fixes. Players can expect to see some minor balance adjustments and a special blacklist system tailored to punish annoying pluggers in online matches. Besides, the developers are actively testing a few online game modes, which will roll out in future patches.