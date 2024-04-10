"They're both wrong" - xQc shocked at former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana's viral violent physical altercation with man

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on the viral video featuring Elisa Jordana. For context, Elisa Jordana is a former Howard Stern employee who hosted a YouTube livestream on April 8, 2024. In the broadcast titled, Not Doing Good 917-803-3705, Jordana got into a violent physical altercation with a man while driving.

Note: This article mentions instances of physical violence and assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Several clips from the livestream circulated on social media platforms, such as Reddit and X, in which Jordana was seen slapping the man. The individual eventually reciprocated by hitting the streamer and throwing her out of the vehicle.

Earlier today (April 10, 2024), xQc reacted to Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" video in which he discussed the matter in detail. The French-Canadian personality then asked his viewers to share the viral video, showcasing Jordana's altercation.

After seeing Jordana hit the man, xQc exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! Stop it! Oh, my! Stop it! What is she doing?! (Elisa Jordana starts dancing in the video) Why is she wiggling? This is so... chat, this is dystopian!"

Upon witnessing the man assaulting Jordana, the former Overwatch pro wondered whether watching the video on the stream was appropriate. He remarked:

"Jesus! Hello? Hello?! Chat, I don't think I should show this. Okay, whoa, whoa, whoa! Okay, well, I mean - they're both wrong."

"That's f**king out of hand" - xQc reacts to former Howard Stern employee Elisa Jordana's viral clip

xQc was about two-and-a-half hours into his broadcast earlier today (April 10, 2024) when he reacted to Elisa Jordana's viral clip.

After watching the aforementioned video, the internet star reacted to X user @DramaAlert's post, claiming that the man whom Jordana got into a physical altercation with was "an alleged billionaire."

The X user also provided a "back story." Reading it out loud for his audience, the streamer said:

"Some back story. She claims the billionaire boyfriend cheated on him with another girl named Sarah. This clip comes shortly after a police officer warned her about assaulting him. The officer was there to help the man retrieve his wallet, which she was in possession of."

Timestamp: 02:21:00

The 28-year-old commented on the situation, saying:

"Interesting. That's kind of insane. Oh, that's f**king out of hand. The f**k?"

xQc is among the most popular streamers on Twitch and Kick, having started his online career in 2014. At the time of writing, he boasted over 11.9 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.