FIFA 23 leak hints at Rafael Marquez Fantasy FUT card coming to Ultimate Team

The latest FIFA 23 leak has hinted at the possibility of Rafael Marquez's Fantasy FUT card coming to the Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff shared this information on their Twitter account, which has sparked excitement among the gaming community.

This year's release has focused on Heroes cards, with EA Sports introducing two versions already. The regular version has been available since the game's launch, while a special World Cup edition was released in November 2022 to commemorate the event in Qatar, featuring unique card designs created in collaboration with Marvel.

The Fantasy FUT Heroes series in FIFA 23 has recently released its third set of special cards, and they have become immensely popular. These cards boast the best set of stats and overall ratings among the three different versions of the Heroes cards. What sets the Fantasy FUT version apart is its potential to receive upgrades based on the fulfillment of specific in-game conditions, making it an exciting addition.

Rafael Marquez Fantasy FUT card could offer a great alternative to FIFA 23 players

Rafael Marquez already has two Heroes cards available in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but both have fallen down the pecking order. While these cards may have had their moments of glory, they have been overshadowed by better alternatives now present in the Ultimate Team.

If the rumored Rafael Marquez Fantasy FUT card is released, it could shake up the current meta. The card is expected to have better boosts and overall ratings than the existing World Cup edition, making it a more viable option in the current meta.

Additionally, the Fantasy FUT Heroes cards have the potential for upgrades based on their assigned clubs' performances, with each card being able to receive up to two upgrades. It is highly probable that Barcelona will be Marquez's assigned club, significantly increasing the chances of him receiving both upgrades.

Many details about the rumored Rafael Marquez Fantasy FUT card are still unknown, including its official stats and overall rating, which will ultimately determine the card's in-game performance in FIFA 23. Moreover, these factors will also influence the card's potential costs. A higher overall rating and stats will likely result in better performance and a more expensive card.

The Rafael Marquez Fantasy FUT card is likely to be part of the Team 2 release on March 10. It will likely be available in packs for a week, and players should be able to find him in the FUT market. Other interesting names like Antonio Di Natale and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer could also join the Mexican on the list.

