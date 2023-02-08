League of Legends' upcoming Darkin champion Naafiri: Expected release date, play style, and other details 

Naafiri, supposedly on the hunt for her Darkin siblings, will be the second champion to be released for League of Legends in 2023.

Darkin are fierce Shurima-born God-Warriors who participated in the Void War but were forever corrupted. After the conflict, they wreaked havoc on the planet before being halted by mages who turned them into weapons. Like Azir, they ascended before engaging in combat and succumbing to corruption through Blood Magic.

League_Italia @league_italia



Milio, un nuovo incantatore di Ixtal

Naafiri, la nuova Darkin midlaner

🦂 Aggiornamento VGU di Skarner

🩸 Un nuovo furioso jungler

🖌 Un nuovo midlaner artistico



Quale siete più ansiosi di scoprire? La nuova Season porta con sé molte novità!Milio, un nuovo incantatore di IxtalNaafiri, la nuova Darkin midlaner🦂 Aggiornamento VGU di Skarner🩸 Un nuovo furioso jungler🖌 Un nuovo midlaner artisticoQuale siete più ansiosi di scoprire? La nuova Season porta con sé molte novità!💫 Milio, un nuovo incantatore di Ixtal🌑 Naafiri, la nuova Darkin midlaner🦂 Aggiornamento VGU di Skarner🩸 Un nuovo furioso jungler🖌 Un nuovo midlaner artisticoQuale siete più ansiosi di scoprire? 🎁 https://t.co/9nbtA2iksP

Aatrox, Varus, and Rhaast (who is utilized by Kayn) are the only Darkin champions present in League of Legends. According to Lore, it was a Darkin who taught Vladimir how to wield blood magic, despite the latter not being one himself.

Darkin are trapped in these weapons that were kept secret to restrain them for all time and prevent their reign of terror from ever resuming. The only way they can escape is by having a live vessel. Naafiri is said to be one such Darkin trapped inside a dagger.

Riot Games hasn't provided any information regarding Naafiri's lore other than the fact that she is female. However, this hasn't stopped League of Legends players from speculating about who this Darkin is.

Who is Naafiri in League of Legends?

Naafiri is a character from the Shurima region, which is also home to champions like Azir, Xerath, Akshan, and Amumu. According to lore, after accidentally getting awakened, the huntress is using her Darkin assassin skills to find her tribe members.

It was once highly speculated that the new Darkin champion could quite possibly be Varus' sister Valeeva. However, after Riot Games developers started providing patchy insights regarding Naafiri, things turned out to be pretty different.

Naafiri was discussed for the first time in the August 2022 Roadmap video by Ryan "Reav3," the lead champion producer for League of Legends. Interestingly, lots of dog puns were observed. He hinted:

"One of the things League community hounds me about is more Darkin champions. Darkin fans are like, throw me a freakin' bone here, and believe you me, I'm right there with you, barkin' for some Darkin."

Some fans fear Riot Games might go for cuteness with the potential release of a champion that resembled a dog. However, according to canon lore, all Darkin champions are Emo edgelords; therefore, it is most likely that the forthcoming Darkin won't be a champion who resembles someone like Yuumi.

Additional information about these characters might be made public along with the release of Naafiri. However, on January 9, 2023, while discussing the new champion, Riot Games developer Lexi "Lexical" Gao mentioned something about her having multiple bodies. She stated:

"After awakening from her slumber, her first objective is to track down her Darkin brethren, her new found body or bodies, which seemed like cool twists of fate at first, but they proved to be useful in locating her fellow Darkin and as her source of Wisdom. After all, it's better to hunt in a pack!"

Players have begun speculating that Naafiri could resemble a pack of wolves or dogs that will hopefully not look too much like Warwick.

Glimpses of Naafiri's playstyle

According to Lexical, the forthcoming Darkin assassin was created to be played in the mid lane. As her title indicates, she will have assassin abilities and use an AD-dealing dagger to slay opponents in League of Legends.

yonaka @yonakacity 'The Darkin champion is Naafiri, who is a “midlane assassin made for [players] that want to focus on the hunt”, according to Lexi Gao, lead champion producer for LoL. She comes with a “straightforward kit”' achei minha nova main 'The Darkin champion is Naafiri, who is a “midlane assassin made for [players] that want to focus on the hunt”, according to Lexi Gao, lead champion producer for LoL. She comes with a “straightforward kit”' achei minha nova main

She will, however, be concentrating on macro play rather than complex or intricate mechanics, which suggests that Naafiri will be a simple melee and prove immensely useful to her teammates during skirmishes. According to Lexical:

"She is a melee assassin made for those of us who just want to focus on the hunt."

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Naafiri's background. Her character design is still a mystery, but fans will probably learn more about it in the coming weeks.

When does Naafiri officially enter the Summoner's Rift?

Naafiri's official release date has not yet been announced by Riot Games, but they have confirmed that the Ixtali Enchanter will be the second champion to enter the rift after Milio.

Riot Games doesn't usually take more than three months to release a League of Legends champion already in the pipeline. So, fans can anticipate seeing Naafiri in May, possibly in Patch 13.10 or 13.11.

Poll : Naafiri according to you is a? Pack of Wolves Pack of Dogs 0 votes