Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: New character, drip marketing, release date, and rerun details

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks suggest that Furina will be a brand-new 5-star character debuting in that update. No gameplay footage related to her has been leaked yet. Nonetheless, credible leaker Uncle YC has stated that she will be one of four 5-stars having a banner in that Version Update. The reruns are supposedly Kamisato Ayato, Baizhu, and Cyno.

If the rumor of Furina being playable in Genshin Impact 4.2 is true, then her drip marketing start date is likely September 25, 2023. Similarly, her release date will either be November 8 or November 29, 2023, depending on if she's in 4.2's first or second phase.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina's debut, reruns, and potential banner release dates

Expand Tweet

Highly reputable leaker Uncle YC has stated that Genshin Impact 4.2 will feature the following 5-star characters:

Kamisato Ayato

Baizhu

Furina

Cyno

The only new unit among the bunch is Furina, the Hydro Archon. That means the reruns in this version will include Kamisato Ayato, Baizhu, and Cyno. All three of those characters have been playable before.

miHoYo is yet to confirm her inclusion or when this 4.2 patch will come out. Still, players can theorize the potential release dates for the upcoming banners. Generally speaking, patches tend to last for 42 days.

Furina is the only leaked new character so far for Version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

If Version 4.1 launches on September 27, 2023, one could add 42 days to that to get Genshin Impact 4.2's predicted release date of November 8, 2023. That means 4.2's banners will have two possible release date ranges:

1st half of 4.2: November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 2nd half of 4.2: November 29, 2023

Remember, banners tend to last approximately 21 days. Which half will see Furina's exact release is yet to be confirmed. All that is known about her is that she will be playable in this Version Update.

Expand Tweet

On a related note, Furina's signature weapon has been leaked. It supposedly has 542 ATK and a 44.1% CRIT Rate at Level 90. The R1 effect for this Sword apparently gives the user +20% HP and can provide them with a stack of 7% All Elemental DMG whenever somebody on the team triggers an Elemental Reaction.

These stacks can be created once every 0.5 seconds up to four times, with each buff lasting six seconds each. At full stacks, all allies get +20% Max HP.

This 5-star Sword is expected to be released in the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Furina's banner.

Possible drip marketing date

Only Furina is expected to be drip-marketed for Genshin Impact 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Typically, drip marketing for a character begins two days before a Version Update that precedes their own. Let's look at some examples:

4.1's Wriothesley and Neuvillette: Were drip-fed on August 14, 2023, two days prior to 4.0

Were drip-fed on August 14, 2023, two days prior to 4.0 4.0's Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet: Were drip-fed on July 3, 2023, two days prior to 3.8

That means the most recent drip-fed characters were featured on Twitter and other platforms two days prior to an update before they become playable. As leaks suggest that Furina will be available to use in Genshin Impact 4.2, she should be drip-marketed two days before Version 4.1 based on past precedence.

If 4.1 launches on September 27, 2023, that means Furina should get a more official announcement on September 25, 2023.

Poll : Do you like Furina more than Raiden Shogun? Yes No 0 votes