T1 vs BRION LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Week 3 of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage is set to feature T1 vs BRION. The former is currently second on the table with a 4-1 record. Meanwhile, the latter has failed to win any of the matches so far in this split and is currently in tenth place. Fans are eager to witness T1's dominant gameplay with exceptional individual performances, as well as if BRION can bounce back and finally win a series.

Ahead of the T1 vs BRION matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, let's delve into both teams' recent statistics and results.

T1 vs BRION LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Although T1 lost their first series in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage against GenG, they now have won four consecutive matches. Notably, the team has beaten the likes of KT Rolster, KDF, and HLE. Furthermore, all T1 players are performing at their best.

Faker, T1's legendary midlaner, has achieved the milestone of winning 600 matches in the LCK. Moreover, he's four kills away from getting 300 in the LCK. These stats are miles ahead of everyone else, and they showcase Faker's longevity and dedication and T1's belief in him.

As for BRION, they must start winning if they want to qualify for the next stage. That's because only the top eight teams advance to the Playoff Stage. BRION has lost all five of their previous series despite commendable efforts.

BRION's toplaner, Morgan, is showing great potential. With him, if all five players can show great prowess and hold their nerves, the team can stop T1's winning streak.

As for the prediction, T1 is expected to win the series.

Head-to-head

T1 and BRION played against each other a total of 13 times. The former came out on top 11 times, while the latter managed to grab two wins.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 2-0 against DRX in the LCK Spring 2024.

On the other hand, BRION lost their previous series 0-2 against KT Rolster.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

BRION

Top : Morgan

: Morgan Jungle : GIDEON

: GIDEON Mid : Karis

: Karis ADC : Envyy

: Envyy Support: Effort

Livestream details

The dates and times for the T1 vs BRION matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : February 3, 12:30 am

: February 3, 12:30 am CET : February 3, 9: 30 am

: February 3, 9: 30 am IST : February 3, 2 pm

: February 3, 2 pm KST: February 3, 5:30 pm

To watch the LCK matchup live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

If you're more interested in the LCK, you can watch co-streams hosted by well-known LoL content creators.

