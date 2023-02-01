The Crew Motorfest looks like a great Forza Horizon title: How to sign up for insider program, expected release date, and more

Ubisoft recently surprised fans of its arcade racing game series, The Crew, with an announcement of The Crew Motorfest, the upcoming new entry in the franchise.

Despite being one of the best open-world arcade racing experiences alongside Need for Speed and Forza Horizon, The Crew never came close to matching the mainstream appeal of its competitors.

However, with the upcoming new title, The Crew Motorfest, it looks like developer Ivory Tower is aiming to finally make its mark among fans of open-world racing games.

In the short gameplay teaser trailer, Ubisoft showcased the game's tropical setting, which feels akin to the Forza Horizon games, with its vibrant color palette and a good mix of on-road and off-road driving. The trailer also comes with a release window for the game alongside the platforms it will be available on.

Additionally, Ubisoft has announced an "insider program," which will allow players who sign up to test the game's beta build and share their feedback with the developers.

The Crew Motorfest takes place in tropical Hawaiian archipelago, which feels similar to Horizon Australia of Forza Horizon 3

The Crew 2, the previous title in the series, is almost five years old at this point, which makes the announcement of The Crew Motorfest all the more natural.

The Crew 2, since its release back in 2018, has received a constant stream of content, both free and paid, to keep players engaged. While the game never reached the heights of its main competitor, Forza Horizon 4, which was released the same year, it was still regarded as one of the best open-world racing games.

With the tropical setting of The Crew Motorfest, it seems Ivory Tower is taking a step in the right direction for the franchise. The game mostly features urban terrain and cityscapes as the primary racing grounds.

The Crew 2 did dabble in off-road racing with dedicated off-road vehicles and performance parts. However, it never fully embraced the dirt racing and offroading aspect, which seems to be the primary focus for The Crew Motorfest. The teaser heavily showcased off-road driving and vehicles like the offroad variant of the Ford Bronco and Lamborghini Urus.

The trailer also confirmed Ivory Tower's latest racing game to be a cross-generation title. It is set to be released on both current-generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and last-generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One).

Ubisoft is targeting a 2023 release for The Crew Motorfest. However, no exact release date was given for the title at the time of writing.

However, it can be speculated that it will be released within the first half of 2023, given Ubisoft is already pushing for the closed beta, which starts today, February 1, 2023.

How to sign up for The Crew Motorfest insider program

Alongside the gameplay teaser, Ubisoft also announced an "insider program," which is essentially a closed beta test for The Crew Motorfest.

Players can sign up for the insider program starting today via Ubisoft's official website. They stand a chance at getting to play the game and share valuable feedback directly with the developers at Ivory Tower.

You can easily sign up for the insider program by following these steps:

Go to Ubisoft's official website.

Scroll down to The Crew Motorfest on the home screen, and click on "Learn More."

Click "Insider Program" on the banner above the game's trailer on the page.

Scroll down to select your platform of choice and sign in with your Ubisoft Connect account.

After signing in, you will be prompted to confirm your registration for the beta test.

If you're selected for the closed beta, you will be notified via email. You need to have access to the email account linked to the Ubisoft Connect account that you used for the registration.

It should also be noted that the first phase of the closed beta will be exclusive to PC players. However, Ivory Tower has confirmed that the beta will be made available to console players during the later phases of the program.

Poll : 0 votes