Top five PUBG Mobile teams to watch out for in PMGC 2023 Group Yellow 

November 16 will see the beginning of Group Yellow of the PMGC 2023 League Stage. This is the third and last group that will play their matches from November 16 to 19. Sixteen teams will take on each other for the three direct spots in the Grand Finals. While the eight teams ranked 4th to 11th will advance to the Survival Stage, the remaining bottom five squads will face elimination from the Championship.

The group consists of multiple experienced squads, so fans will witness a tough competition there. Let’s look at the five teams that could deliver a top-notch performance in this group.

Top five teams to follow in PMGC Group Yellow

Expand Tweet

5) 4Merical Vibes

After exhibiting their exceptional performances in multiple tournaments, the Mongolian roster has grabbed a lot of attention in 2023. Earlier this year, they registered the first and second runners-up spots in the South Asia Championship Spring and the PMPL Spring. The marquee squad conquered the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash: South Asia vs SEA.

Continuing their momentum, 4Merical emerged victorious in the PMPL Fall and claimed second place in the South Asia Championship Fall. After witnessing their magnificent run in the regional event, the club is expected to be among the top performers in the PMGC Group Yellow.

4) Influence Rage

In 2023, Influence Rage maintained their outstanding performance in their regional Brazilian tournaments as well. The superstar squad recently clinched the trophy in the PMPL and the Americas Championship Fall in dominant fashion. The Law-led roster features renowned athletes and will look for a grand final spot during this group stage.

In the PMGC 2022 Finals, Influence Rage ended up at the bottom after a modest run throughout 18 games. Meanwhile, two Brazilian teams, Loops and Alpha7, have already reached the Grand Finals from Group Green.

3) Webio Gaming

Webio Gaming, a Chinese powerhouse, is known for their incredible skills and prowess. The lineup includes veterans like Suk, Ming, Daoshi, and Broncho. The club earned third place in the PEL Spring and Summer editions this year.

However, they encountered tough competition in the PUBG Mobile Regional Clash: SEA vs PEL, as they ranked 11 there. The side can capture a podium finish in the PMGC Group Yellow.

2) Dplus KIA

Dplus KIA, formerly Damwon Gaming, has been in consistently good form this year so far. The South Korean giants recently became the undisputed BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 champion.

The renowned lineup also claimed second spot in the four official tournaments, including the PUBG Mobile Showdown: Korea vs Japan, the PMWI Allstars, and the PMPS Season 2 and 3. The squad is currently one of the top contenders to capture the first rank in the PMGC Group Yellow.

1) Vampire Esports

In mid-2023, Vampire Esports displayed complete dominance in the PUBG Mobile World League. The Thai brigade came out victorious in both the rounds - the Main Event and the Allstar. The club was also the champion of the PMPL Thailand Fall.

However, Vampire had a mediocre showing in the PMRC SEA vs PEL 2023 and the PMSL Fall. The organization came eighth in both grand events. The lineup will look for a seat in the PMGC Finals from the group stage.