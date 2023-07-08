Incredible scenes at the F1 Academy as Marta Garcia clinched the checkered flag by just 0.009 seconds

Marta Garcia checked off a new record at the F1 Academy race weekend at Monza with her maiden victory by just 0.009 seconds.

Garcia defended her pole position since the race restarted after Chloe Grant's accident. She showed great rhythm and tactics at maintaining her position after that and kept Lena Buhler behind her as the latter got closer in the last few laps of the race.

Garcia did not leave any stones unturned and squeezed the maximum out of the car for her first victory in a final photo finish. This win gives her an advantage in the Championship where she now leads the points table. The Prema Racing driver now sits on top of the points table with 182 points.

The Temple of Speed didn't see a good start to the weekend as the race began with Chloe Grant hitting the front car, which ended her run in the race. The incident called for a red flag for the debris to be removed and the race to be stopped. Grant was transferred to the medical center of the circuit, thankfully with no severe injuries.

The F1 Academy, headed by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's wife Susie, is a big step forward compared to the old format of the W series. The Women's championship gives ladies a chance to show their talent in the racing arena and break the age-old dogma that only men can endure high speeds.

Fans of motor racing took to Twitter to celebrate Marta Garcia's F1 Academy win

F1 fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate Marta Garcia's maiden win in Monza. However, many fans have complained about the race not being broadcasted on the F1 or Sky Sports channels. They have also called out the supremacy of F1 motor racing over all other racing formats.

Here are some of the tweets:

"F1 Academy is what W Series was supposed to be, a great racing series to give women a chance at the pinnacle of motorsport"

"If only they could stream it"

"Hopefully this series succeeds where W-Series failed. Would be a good start if they broadcast it somehow tho"

"@f1 and @fia are missing a big marketing opportunity by not broadcasting it."

Marta Garcia herself tweeted that she dedicated this podium to the deceased Dilano V an't Hoff who recently passed away in a racing accident.

