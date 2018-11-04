5 Records shared by Messi and Ronaldo you didn't know about

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

The Football World is divided into two kinds of people, the Lionel Messi fans and the Cristiano Ronaldo fans. No matter how diplomatic a football fan might be, he or she will most definitely have chosen a side among these two. The number of debates that these two superstars have generated is uncountable and their personal rivalry has elevated the rivalries between their teams.

They have also pushed each other to achieve greater things every season, and they have bettered themselves by competing with each other. The playing style of the two players are quite different. Whereas Ronaldo is all about flair, power and goal scoring, Messi oozes dribbles, artistry and magic. However, there's a lot in common in between these two than meets the eye.

For starters, both are fabulous goal scorers who can only be compared with each other. Both started from humble beginnings and reached the pinnacle of success and both have been instrumental in making the beautiful game even more popular.

As such, it is only fitting that Messi and Ronaldo share a few records between them, the most famous of which would be that both have 5 Ballon d'Ors to their name. Today, we take a look at 5 lesser known records that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share with each other.

#5 No Goals scored in Knock Out Stages of FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

This is not exactly a record, but a dark spot in their careers that both would like to erase from their memories in a hurry. For all the success in the World, both Ronaldo and Messi have not experienced too much success at the World Cups. While Messi has reached the finals of the tournament once, ending up on the losing side against Germany, the highest Ronaldo has gone is the Semi-Finals. However, neither of them have scored in the knock out stages of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 7 goals in the FIFA World Cup, while Lionel Messi has scored 6, but all of their goals have been in the group stages. It is an astonishing record, given the fact that they have shattered goal scoring records season after season for their clubs in their career so far. However, the fact that they share this among themselves show that even with all their differences, these two do have quite a lot in common.

