Bayern Munich interested in signing Barcelona star transfer-listed by Xavi - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in Barcelona outcast Franck Kessie, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Kessie, 26, joined the Blaugrana from Serie A club AC Milan on a free transfer last summer. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the Cote d'Ivoire international, as he started just seven La Liga games for Xavi's side last season.

The midfielder has fallen further down the pecking order at Barcelona following Ilkay Gundogan's arrival from Manchester City this summer on a free transfer. Xavi has made it clear to the former Milan star that he does not have a place in his plans for the future.

Kessie got a taste of what lies ahead for him at Camp Nou during the team's friendly against Real Madrid on Saturday (July 29). The Ivorian remained an unused substitute despite the Blaugrana winning 3-0 and saw 20-year-old Fermin Lopez play ahead of him.

The former Atalanta star has now decided to leave Barcelona after coming to terms with his situation. The club and the player are now on the lookout for an offer that suits all parties. The La Liga giants want at least €15 million for Kessie.

Bayern Munich are among the clubs that have expressed an interest in the player. Manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to offload midfielder Leon Goretzka and bring in a new one. It appears that the Bavarians have identified the Barcelona outcast as an option to strengthen the area.

Juventus, meanwhile, have reportedly made an offer to bring Kessie to Turin. However, the midfielder is not open to the idea of joining one of Milan's arch-rivals.

Tottenham Hotspur could move for Barcelona's Franck Kessie if Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich

Apart from Bayern Munich and Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Franck Kessie. Spurs view the Ivorian as a serious option to strengthen their midfield as they prepare for their first season under Ange Postecoglou. However, their pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder could depend on striker Harry Kane.

The Spurs all-time top scorer faces an uncertain future, having entered the final year of his contract. Spurs are prepared to cash in on the England superstar if he does not extend his deal beyond 2024. Bayern Munich are keen to take advantage of the situation by luring the striker to Germany.

Bayern Munich recently had an offer of €80 million plus add-ons rejected by Spurs for Kane. However, they remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with the north London giants, having reportedly convinced the player of the move. Talks are scheduled between the two clubs on Monday (July 31).