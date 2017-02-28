Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 28th February 2017

Here are the top transfer stories and rumours from newspapers across Europe.

Camp Nou dream over for Alcacer?

Top clubs from across Europe are gearing up for the next season and are evaluating their transfer targets before going for the kill once the transfer market opens in June. The big news of the day is regarding the future of Barcelona star Paco Alcacer with Lionel Messi reportedly favouring another forward to the 23-year-old.

Barcelona to sell Paco Alcacer, Lionel Messi prefers Munir

The future looks bleak for Barcelona star Paco Alcacer, with Spanish outlet Don Balon claiming that the Catalan club are prepared to sell the former Valencia man in the summer.

The 23-year-old arrived from Valencia only last summer for €30m but has failed to make a mark in the limited game time that he has been afforded to. Alcacer has made 16 appearances for the club this season but has only managed to find the back of the net on 2 occasions.

According to the report, Lionel Messi preferred academy graduate Munir El Haddadi to Alcacer but manager Luis Enrique opted to sign the forward and instead sent the 21-year-old on loan to Valencia.

However, with Enrique’s tenure as the manager of the Catalan outfit set to come to an end in the summer, it casts further doubt over the future of Alcacer as Messi wants Munir to return to Camp Nou and be an integral part of the squad next season. The reports also makes the bold claim that Barcelona are currently in talks with other La Liga clubs for the transfer of Paco, and that too behind his back.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent doesn’t rule out summer exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic refuses to age and has almost single-handedly guided Manchester United to their recent EFL Cup success. However, the 35-year-old’s agent – Mino Raiola – has cast doubt over the Swede’s future by insisting anything can happen and that nothing is fixed at the moment.

Ibrahimovic had signed for the Red Devils on a one-year deal with an option to extend it for another year. Until now, the one-year extension has not been activated by the two parties.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Raiola said: "I never speak about contract details with the press - I think that's something between the player, the club and myself.

"I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we'll see what happens next year.

"I don't disclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens."

Barcelona target Feyenoord full-back

Barcelona’s woes at right-back are well documented, with midfielder Sergi Roberto being preferred as the first-choice right-back ahead of cultured full-back Alexi Vidal – who is now sidelined until the end of the season due to a horrific ankle injury sustained earlier in the month.

The Catalan giants’ top target to replace Dani Alves was Arsenal star Hector Bellerin, however, the Spaniard has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gunners and has reiterated that he isn’t interested in a move back to Camp Nou.

However, according to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, the Camp Nou outfit have shifted their focus to Feyenoord right-back Rick Kasrdorp and the Catalan giants will most likely make a move for him in the summer.

Adrien Rabiot open to Real Madrid switch

Rabiot held his own against Barcelona’s midfield

Adrien Rabiot has been one of Europe’s most coveted young midfielders for a while now, and if you needed any proof of it – the 21-year-old put in a stellar display in the 4-0 rout of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now but in a recent interview with Europe1, he has admitted that it would be hard to turn down if a club like Real Madrid came calling. Talking about joining Barcelona’s biggest rivals, after beating them 4-0 – he really must not like the Catalan club.

Rabiot said: "I am under contract until 2019 and I do not think I am in a rush. Honestly, I am not thinking about that. If there are offers from big clubs, that obviously demands that they are considered. Clubs like Real Madrid, they are truly great clubs but, truly, the most important thing is the present and I am concentrating on what I am doing right now, that is the best thing to do."

Paulo Dybala set to extend Juventus contract

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to extend his contract with the reigning Serie A champions. The Argentine sensation has been heavily linked with a summer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, the 23-year-old is happy to stay at the club and is willing to commit his future to the Old Lady. Dybala’s new contract will culminate in the summer of 2021 and will help bump up his salary to €7million-per-year.

RB Leipzig want Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo has endured a nightmare of sorts ever since he moved from Camp Nou to England. However, if reports in Germany are to be believed then surprise Bundesliga title-challengers RB Leipzig are prepared to offer the Chilean a way out of the Etihad stadium in the summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signed the 33-year-old from Barcelona only last summer but after making a series of high-profile mistakes it is evident that Bravo’s City career is all but over.

Leipzig may not win the Bundesliga this season but they will certainly be playing in the Champions League next season and manager Ralph Hasenhüttl wants to sign Bravo to help the club compete in Europe.