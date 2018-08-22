Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA takes control of Uruguay federation amid World Cup bid

Associated Press
NEWS
News
115   //    22 Aug 2018, 21:56 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has taken temporary control of the Uruguayan soccer federation because of governance concerns as the country campaigns with Argentina and Paraguay to host the 2030 World Cup.

FIFA said officials decided Tuesday to appoint a "normalization committee" that will run the federation, known as AUF, until Feb. 28, 2019.

The intervention follows the AUF's president, Wilmar Valdez, quitting a day before he was to stand for re-election last month. The vote was put on hold.

FIFA says the electoral process "is not in accordance with the requirements of transparency as outlined in the FIFA and CONMEBOL statutes."

Uruguay stepped up its campaign to host the World Cup in South America in 2030 by holding events in Moscow during this year's tournament.

FIFA has yet to outline the formal bidding process for the 2030 tournament.

The postponement of the AUF vote came amid a corruption probe.

Authorities are investigating whether there are recordings of Valdez discussing bribes to soccer executives and government officials during the purchase of lighting and security cameras for Uruguay's stadiums.

The 53-year-old Valdez became the AUF's president in 2014 after his predecessor Sebastian Bauza resigned.

Valdez' temporary substitute is Edgar Welker, who accused FIFA of making the decision based in imprecise information given by CONMEBOL, the South American soccer body.

The AUF is expected to decide soon whether it will extend the contract of coach Oscar Tabarez, who has led the national team for 12 years, taking it to three straight World Cups. He also lifted the 2011 Copa America for the Celeste.

Tabarez is not expected to be on the bench on Sept. 7 when Uruguay faces Mexico in Houston.

___

Associated Press reporter Leonardo Haberkorn contributed from Montevideo, Uruguay.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press
NEWS
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Western Sahara conflict impacts Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
RELATED STORY
A 48 team World Cup in 2026 - How has the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 matches in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA world cup: 6 teams who won on home soil
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: Uruguay vs France
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us