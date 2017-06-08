Reports: Manchester United and Chelsea handed huge boost in signing Juventus superstar

It is not Paulo Dybala, but this player is definitely capable of improving any squad in the world

Manchester United and Chelsea will both be interested in signing the former Barcelona defender

What’s the story?

Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Juventus right-back Dani Alves. The 34-year-old Brazilian has been in sparkling form for the Old Lady and while the right-back is happy to stay at Turin, he wants a better contract and an extended deal. According to reports in UOL Esporte, the Juventus man is prepared to listen to offers from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

While the Red Devils want Alves to add some experience and attacking flair to the back-line, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sees him as an excellent addition to his system. Conte likes playing with attacking full-backs and the Italian will reportedly green light a move for one of the best full-backs in the world.

In case you didn’t know...

Premier League bound?

Dani Alves is one of the most decorated footballers of the modern era. Having won every trophy club football has to offer so far, the attacking full-back has never been hesitant to talk up his own skills. One of the most consistent performers for both the Brazil national team and his club side in the past few years, Alves is certainly capable of improving any side in the world.

The heart of the matter

While the Juventus star was disappointed at the Champions League final loss against Real Madrid, he did not take too long to get over the loss posting a picture on Instagram with the quote:

"Life will continue. Thank you God for taking care of us, for protecting us in this fierce world. In victories we must be cautious, it is defeats that teach me."

United and Chelsea have closely monitored the 34-year-old’s situation and with Alves showing us that he is still on top of his game, the Old Lady will have to move quickly if they want to retain their right-back’s services for next season.

Author’s take

Dani Alves might be 34 now, but he is still undoubtedly one of the best (if not the best) right-backs in the world. He has been a huge success at Juventus and the Old Lady will do well to tie him up to a new deal. Should Alves be available, both United and Chelsea should snap him up in a jiffy as he is definitley capable of improving any club team in the world.

