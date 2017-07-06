Reports: Manchester United set to announce £66 million signing

Manchester United are determined to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League.

It looks like Jose Mourinho has finally got his man

What’s the story?

Manchester United are set to finally announce the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in a deal believed to be worth £66 million. According to reports in The Express, the deal will be announced soon, with many Spanish publications including leading Madrid daily Marca also reporting the same.

It was believed that a personal agreement with Morata was done a long time back, but Real Madrid held firm on the transfer fee. After Los Blancos rejected the initial £60 million bid, an improved bid of £66 million along with bonuses has seen the move almost reach its conclusion.

In case you didn’t know...

The 24-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and it looks like the deal is finally going to come to fruition in the coming hours. The talented Spaniard was disappointed with the lack of playing time at the Bernabeu and it is expected that Mourinho will build his side’s attack around Morata.

Also, Mourinho was the manager who first gave Morata his Real Madrid senior debut and it is believed that the forward is comfortable and has a very good relationship with the Portuguese tactician.

The heart of the matter

Alvaro Morata made only 14 La Liga starts last season, but he still managed to grab an impressive 15 goals. United have been heavily linked with him in the last month or so especially after it was confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract would not be renewed.

The Red Devils are determined to strengthen their attacking prowess and with reports stating that a transfer fee has been agreed between the two clubs, it only looks like a matter of time before the signing is made official.

Video

Author’s take

The Morata transfer saga has dragged on for a long time now and it will not come as a surprise if the deal is confirmed within the next few hours. There is no doubting the fact that the 24-year-old striker is one of the most talented players in club football at the moment and it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard fares in the Premier League if the transfer does indeed go through.

Another thing to note is the fact that although The Express gets it right sometimes, they have also got their sources wrong from time to time and Manchester United fans must take this report with a pinch of salt (though this report actually seems genuine).