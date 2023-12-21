"A call was made about the availability of Fluminense talent Andre" - Journalist provides update on Liverpool's pursuit of Brazilian star

Journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Fluminense's Andre Trindade is no longer on Liverpool's agenda after a phone call was made enquiring about his availability.

The Reds wanted to sign a new No. 6 last summer after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's transfers to the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool were particularly interested in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia — two players who ultimately joined Chelsea.

Gravenberch and Endo were then signed in the closing stages of the window to strengthen Jurgen Klopp's central midfield. The Japan international, 30, has nevertheless been seen by some fans as a stop-gap signing.

Andre, in that regard, has been regularly linked with the Reds in recent months, with reports claiming that a January move is on the cards. In his column for the Athletic, Ornstein denied such claims and wrote:

"When Liverpool found themselves trying to strengthen at No 6 and various options were explored, a call was made about the availability of Fluminense talent Andre Trindade. It did not work out for either party then and an alternative route was pursued, which removes him from the agenda now."

Andre, 22, specializes as a defensive midfielder and is a fulcrum of the Fluminense side that won the Copa Libertadores in November. Reports claimed that the Brazilian club did not want to sell him mid-season but were open to a January move.

It now seems the Reds are out of the running for the midfielder, whose contract expires in December 2026. According to ESPN, Fulham are interested in the €35 million-rated midfielder if Bayern Munich reignite their interest in Joao Palhinha.

Andre is also reportedly open to a move to the Premier League. A one-club man so far, he has made 169 senior appearances for Fluminense, registering four goals and three assists.

Liverpool in EFL Cup semifinals after five-star performance

Liverpool dismantled West Ham United 5-1 at home in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday (20 December).

Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo scored one goal each while Curtis Jones bagged a brace against the Hammers. Jarrod Bowen's 77th-minute strike came too late in the game to make any real difference.

With the win, the Reds secured their place in the semifinals, where they will face Fulham in January. The winner of this clash will play either Chelsea or Middlesbrough in the final on 25 February 2024.

Liverpool, with nine, currently hold the record for most EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) wins, with Manchester City just one behind. They last won the competition in the 2021-22 season, beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties.