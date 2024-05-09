Arsenal veteran set to sign new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Arsenal defensive midfielder Jorginho arrived at the Emirates Stadium in early 2023, signing a one-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year after four seasons with Chelsea for four seasons. The 32-year-old is now set to sign an extension with the Gunners.

Jorginho's new contract ensures one more season at Arsenal and will be valid until June 2025, with no formal option to extend the contract, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners' sporting director, Edu, and manager Mikel Arteta, reportedly wanted the Italian veteran to stay at the club while Jorginho himself is more than happy to continue.

As his initial deal was going to expire this summer, Jorginho has been previously heavily linked with a transfer to Serie A, with clubs like Juventus and Fiorentina being mentioned as potential destinations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League home clash against Bournemouth last weekend, Mikel Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We want Jorginho to stay with us and he's aware of our desire, our plan. I would love to keep him. He knows that. The club is fully supportive of that so we hope to continue with Jorgi."

Jorginho has provided two assists and maintained 33% cross accuracy for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal's standing in the Premier League title race

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 matches. However, winning the remaining two matches will not be enough for the Gunners to win the title as second-place Manchester City are only behind by one point and have a game in hand.

If Pep Guardiola's side wins their remaining three league fixtures, they will claim the league title.

Following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, winning the league title is Mikel Arteta's squad's last chance at some silverware while City will also compete in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Arsenal face eighth-place Manchester United next in the Premier League at Old Trafford on May 12. They will then face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the league season (May 19).