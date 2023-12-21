The European Court of Justice have ruled in favour of the Super League and handed a blow to UEFA and FIFA. They said that the two governing bodies cannot abuse their power and block the formation of the new league nor ban the clubs planning to participate in it.

The judgment has also said that the governing bodies must ensure that their powers are 'transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate' when new competition enters the market. The statement read:

"The powers of Fifa and Uefa are not subject to any such criteria. Fifa and Uefa are, therefore, abusing a dominant position. Moreover, given their arbitrary nature, their rules on approval, control and sanctions must be held to be unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

"That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court does not rule on that specific project in its judgment."

UEFA and FIFA argued that A22, the backers of the Super League, were breaking the law. However, the ruling on Thursday by the highest court in Europe has gone against them.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only clubs remaining from the 12 sides who joined forces to form the new league. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus were also involved but left the table soon after their fans protested against it.