Chelsea identify 3 players they must sell in January to fund new signings: Reports

Chelsea are prepared to offload three players to fund their transfer activity in the January window, according to ESPN (via The Mirror). The Blues are willing to put up Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, and Noni Madueke for sale this winter.

Chalobah has not featured for the Blues this season after suffering a thigh injury in the summer. The English defender is certain to leave Stamford Bridge in January in search of more game time, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist claims that the Blues do not have the 24-year-old in their plans either (via Caught Offside).

Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV in January earlier this year for a reported £29 million fee. The England youth international has only made six Premier League appearances under Pochettino this season. The Blues are open to loaning out the player in the upcoming winter window.

Maatsen has not found his way into Pochettino's starting XI this term, coming off the bench in all nine of his league appearances. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested, while a return to Burnley, where he was loaned out last season, is rumored to be on the cards.

Chelsea will have to get some players off their books in order to comply with FFP rules, having spent more than £400 million in the summer. The west London outfit signed the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Moises Caicedo, who became the most expensive British transfer at £115 million.

"We need to analyse the reality" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes huge transfer claim after Everton loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at more transfer activity in the January transfer window. The Argentine manager admitted his desire to improve the squad with reinforcements this winter.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend (10 December). This continues a turbulent campaign for Pochettino's men, who are 12th in the league table.

Chelsea have won just five games this season after 16 matches in the English top tier. This has led to Pochettino calling for more activity in January, despite having an exorbitant spending spree in the summer.

He said after the match (via The Mirror):

"Football is about scoring goals and we were not clinical in front of goal. I'm really, really disappointed. We didn't get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn't get what we wanted."

He added:

"This was a game to play and to win. It's a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market."

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers, including Brentford forward Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.