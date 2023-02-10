"He could be forced to leave" – Pundit claims Chelsea star could leave in the summer

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has asserted that Chelsea star Conor Gallagher could secure an exit ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a vital squad member for the Blues since returning from a season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace last season. He scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 39 matches, bagging Palace's Player of the Year award in the process.

A tireless box-to-box operator blessed with passing and shooting, the England star has featured heavily for his boyhood club in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has registered a goal and an assist in 1130 minutes of action, spread across 26 matches across all competitions.

Speaking to Football Insider, McManus opined about Gallagher's future at the west London outfit after heaping praise on his qualities. He said:

"I really like him, he was amazing at Crystal Palace. We haven't really seen much of that magic since he went back but he hasn't really had the chance in a squad that has 900 midfielders."

Expressing doubts over Gallagher's stint at Chelsea, McManus added:

"That's my point really. He won't want to stay beyond the summer because I don't think he is going to get any game time in the second half of the season. Maybe I'm wrong but even so, Chelsea will go big again in the summer and probably sign a couple more midfielders."

McManus predicted Newcastle United, who have been linked with Gallagher, to be an ideal club for the Cobham graduate. He said:

"I don't think there is a place for Gallagher at Chelsea so he could be forced to leave. If that does happen then where better to go than Newcastle? I think Eddie Howe's style would really, really suit him. I would almost say that deal is nailed on because Newcastle wanted him in January and they are the biggest club to show interest."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Former England manager Roy Hodgson believes Conor Gallagher should stay at Chelsea and work for his place 🗣️ "I think he's the type of player that all managers will always like."🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Former England manager Roy Hodgson believes Conor Gallagher should stay at Chelsea and work for his place 🗣️ "I think he's the type of player that all managers will always like."🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Former England manager Roy Hodgson believes Conor Gallagher should stay at Chelsea and work for his place ⚽ https://t.co/O0y6Nb87LH

Chelsea receive massive boost as veteran star set to return after long hiatus: Reports

According to football.london, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to return from his long-term hamstring injury either this week or next.

The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining the Blues from Leicester City for £32 million in 2016. So far, he has guided his current club to a total of six trophies, including a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League crown.

A tireless presence in the center of the park, the France international has missed a whopping 27 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Poll : 0 votes