"He has been one of the signings of the season" - Owen Hargreaves heaps praises on Arsenal star's performances

Bayern Munich legend Owen Hargreaves has lauded Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's performance this season. The Englishman, who joined the Gunners from West Ham United last summer, has scored seven goals and 10 assists across competitions for his new employers.

Hargreaves referred to Rice as "world-class" while comparing his current performances with the ones during his time at West Ham from 2015 to 2023.

The former Manchester United midfielder told Premier League Productions:

"A world-class number six. They seem to have him as a number eight because of Jorginho and Partey in there. We are seeing goals and assists. At West Ham, he was way deeper."

"But I think in this Arsenal team that are so dominant, we are getting to see his physical traits and how he can get box-to-box. He has been one of the signings of the season. He cost them £100 million," added Hargreaves.

Hargreaves also described Rice to be someone who is ‘maximizing the attributes he has' and added:

"I don’t think people realize Declan is as good as a finisher as he has been this season. Look at the fact that he is all the way back there. It’s quite amazing really and how quickly he gets up the pitch – I think Declan has done an amazing job in maximising the attributes that he has because he is smart. Declan gives you everything. Goals, assists and leadership. He has everything."

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 83 points from 36 matches. But second-placed Manchester City are only one-point behind with a game in hand.

Martin Keown praised Declan Rice's performance in Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was impressed with Declan Rice's performance in the Gunners' Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The home side bagged a 3-0 victory, with the 25-year-old Englishman making two goal contributions in the match.

"Declan Rice. The superlatives for him… The way he played, the assists, he just keeps getting better," Keown praised Rice and said (via TEAMtalk).

Speaking of what a great fit Rice is for Mikel Arteta's squad, Keown added:

“If ever a position or a club was ready-made for him, it was the Arsenal situation. Nine assists now, seven goals – he’s the complete player for Arsenal.”

Arsenal will next play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.