"I always have it in my head" - Mikel Arteta confirms he wants Spain return after Arsenal stint

Mikel Arteta recently confirmed that he wanted to return to Spain after his tenure with Arsenal. The former Spanish midfielder started his managerial career with the Gunners in 2019 while leading the club to the 2019–20 FA Cup and the 2020 and 2023 FA Community Shield.

With his current contract with Arsenal expiring in the summer of 2025, Arteta was linked with a move to Barcelona. When asked if he sees himself managing in Spain in the future, the former Everton player said in a press conference (via Metro):

"I have always thought that one day I will return. My home draws me a lot, our way of living, of getting together, the culture – and that means I always have it in my head."

The Spaniard also mentioned that despite his aspiration, he is quite content with his job in north London. Mikel Arteta said:

"But I am happy here [at Arsenal], happy with how they treat me, and I really enjoy my job. But someday I suppose it will come, I’m not going to be away for my whole life."

Following their 1-0 win against Manchester United, the Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table with 86 points in 37 matches.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's club record after 1-0 win against Manchester United

Belgian forward Leandro Trossard netted the only goal in the Gunners' 1-0 win at Old Trafford. The Premier League victory against Manchester United was Arsenal's 27th league win this term, the most the club have registered in a league season in their 130-year history.

Praising his squad and their performance, Mikel Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s 27 wins in the Premier League, it’s the most in the history of this football club in 130 years. That’s not progress, that’s HISTORY."

The Gunners are two points behind league-leaders Manchester City. This season's Premier League winner will be decided on the final matchday of the 2023-24 campaign, which is slated for Sunday, May 19.

Manchester City will face West Ham United at Etihad Stadium while the Gunners play Everton at Emirates Stadium.

The north London side will have to defeat Everton and hope Manchester City drop points to secure their first title in 21 years. If City win against the Hammers, they will be crowned the league champions for the fourth consecutive year.

If Mikel Arteta's side win and City draw their fixture, the Gunners will claim the title based on goal difference. Arsenal have the advantage with a goal difference of 61, while City's is 60.