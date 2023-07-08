"I never settle, I just want to win" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe discusses future after winning best French player award

In the wake of grabbing the award of Best French player for the 2022/2023 season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe discussed his future. The award, conferred by L'Equipe and France Football, led to a tell-all interview with these two media entities, where he voiced his outlook on what the future held for him.

Discussing his potential exit from domestic French football, Mbappe said (via MARCA):

"Reasons to believe it's my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win. And it doesn't matter who I play with, it doesn't matter my shirt, it doesn't matter where, it doesn't matter the year, I never settle for winning. I go on vacation, do a reset, recover energy and come back with the hunger that everyone knows."

Addressing his personal mindset, he continued:

"I never settle, I just want to win. I'm always dissatisfied, so I'm never impressed with what I do. It is already a first key to understand myself because everything I do, I tell myself that I can do it again and better. I have this hunger to win. I don't want to be on a team just to participate.

"That's why sometimes people think I'm arrogant. I'm not afraid of failure either, it's part of a footballer's career. But I have a deep conviction that I was born to win and I want to show that to everyone."

The question of what lies ahead for Kylian Mbappe's illustrious career has provoked a flurry of speculation. The French international is primarily associated with potential transfers to Liverpool and Real Madrid, among other clubs.

PSG could let Kylian Mbappe go to Liverpool at a discounted fee

El Nacional claims that PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi is determined to keep Kylian Mbappe from donning the white of Real Madrid. Khelaifi still holds onto hope that the French maestro will ink a contract extension with PSG. But, in the event of a sale, he doesn't want to see him grace the pitch at the Bernabeu this summer.

If this plays out, the Catalan media outlet (via PaisleyGates) suggests that Al-Khelaifi would consent to let the French sensation transfer to Liverpool at a reduced price. While PSG initially set a €200 million price tag on their star asset, they seem ready to haggle down to €160 million to relocate their key player to Anfield.

During the last season, Kylian Mbappe astounded the league with 29 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches, solidifying PSG's dominance in domestic football.

