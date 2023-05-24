"If we have a left-footed player it opens the game up" - Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool should raid Premier League rivals to sign 28-year-old star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's has claimed that he would love to see the Reds raid Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake.

Ake has gone from strength to strength this season, having established himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola's system.

The Dutchman, who was used as a bit-part player in the previous two seasons, has transformed into arguably the most important defender at Manchester City.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that he would have loved to have the 28-year-old in the Reds' backline.

The ex-England star has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side could benefit from signing a left-footed centre-back like Ake. He told The Anfield Wrap, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I think he should look at a centre-back. I think we should get a left-sided centre-back. You look at Ake and he’s almost perfect. I used to think about him for Liverpool a couple of years ago because of his relationship with Van Dijk in the Dutch team as well."

Carragher has insisted that a left-footed centre-back would be a great asset for the Merseyside giants in order to open up the game. He added:

"When the ball comes across to Virgil, because he’s not left-footed, unless the big switch is on, he will give it to Konate or Matip. If we have a left-footed player it opens the game up.”

Ake, who came through the youth ranks of Chelsea, joined Manchester City in a £41 million deal from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 after they were relegated.

The Dutchman has become an indispensable member of the Cityzens who have already clinched the Premier League title and are fighting for a treble.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been inconsistent defensively this season and look destined to miss out on a top-four spot.

Virgil van Dijk's performances have been questionable while Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with injuries. Joe Gomez has also been hardly used by Jurgen Klopp.

Peter Crouch tips Liverpool superstar to become one of the world’s best players in his position

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The English full-back has been on fire of late for the Reds since Jurgen Klopp handed him a new role.

Alexander-Arnold has excelled in an inverted full-back role, where he has been given the license to roam across the pitch.

Peter Crouch has tipped the 24-year-old to become one of the best players in the world if he is moulded into a midfielder. The retired striker said on That Peter Crouch Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s not quite there yet [with his new position] but there are good signs. Other nations would build a team around him I think. He’s always been a class act going forward, he’s always been one of the best players in the league. I put him as a passer up there with Kevin De Bruyne, not quite there but on par. He’s unbelievable, he can play any kind of pass with his right foot."

The former England international added:

“But defensively at right-back, he’s struggled. He has given goals away, he has been sloppy at times defensively, as have a lot of the Liverpool defenders this year. I think that all goes away if you play him in midfield, that’s the issue. If you play him in midfield, eventually, he could play in there, not in a hybrid right-back role. I genuinely believe that he could be one of the best players in the Premier League in that position.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored four goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearance for Liverpool across competitions this season.

